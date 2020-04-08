ZUG, Switzerland, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qontigo has expanded its suite of innovative thematic indices by two new concepts: online gaming and the fight against obesity. The STOXX® Video Gaming & eSports Index and the STOXX® Health & Weight Loss Index were introduced today, and financial products based on these indices are expected to launch in the coming weeks.
Both indices are positioned to benefit from structural, global economic growth trends. The STOXX® Video Gaming & eSports Index is comprised of companies focused in the high growth area of video games and eSports. The STOXX® Health & Weight Loss Index includes constituents that are connected to the immediate need of addressing the rising obesity levels in the global population.
"The online gaming and health and weight loss indices are the latest additions to our thematics family that seeks to capture sector-specific, long-term growth. At Qontigo we have advanced thematic investing since 2016 and now offer two dozen theme-based STOXX indices following modern concepts with above-average growth outlooks. Thematic investing aims to capture the momentum of disruptive megatrends that fall into the categories of demographics, climate change and technology. As an investment category, thematic investing has nearly tripled in the three years through December 31, 2019", said Stephan Flaegel, Global Head of Indices & Benchmarks at Qontigo.
Each index selects constituents from the STOXX® Developed and Emerging Markets Total Market Index, and from certain Chinese markets, with substantial revenue exposure to business sectors associated with the respective concept. The business categories are based on FactSet Revere's data. Only stocks with a given minimum trading volume are eligible.
Additionally, the two indices will exclude companies that Sustainalytics considers to be non-compliant with the Global Standard Screening and those involved in controversial weapons. This is in line with increasing demand from asset owners and investors to comply with sustainability norms, a drive that has also emerged in thematic strategies.
About Qontigo
Qontigo is a financial intelligence innovator and a leader in the modernization of investment management, from risk to return. The combination of the company's world-class indices and best-of-breed analytics, with its technological expertise and customer-driven innovation enables its clients to achieve competitive advantage in a rapidly changing marketplace. Qontigo's global client base includes the world's largest financial products issuers, capital owners and asset managers. Created in 2019 through the combination of STOXX, DAX and Axioma, Qontigo is part of Deutsche Börse Group, headquartered in Eschborn with key locations in New York, Zug and London.
About STOXX
STOXX Ltd. is Qontigo's global index provider, currently calculating a global, comprehensive index family of over 10,000 strictly rules-based and transparent indices. Best known for the leading European equity indices EURO STOXX 50, STOXX Europe 50 and STOXX Europe 600, STOXX Ltd. maintains and calculates the STOXX Global index family which consists of total market, broad and blue-chip indices for the regions Americas, Europe, Asia/Pacific and sub-regions Latin America and BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) as well as global markets. STOXX is the administrator of the STOXX® and DAX® indices under the European Benchmark Regulation and exercises control over all benchmark administration processes within Qontigo.
STOXX indices are licensed to more than 600 companies around the world as underlyings for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), futures and options, structured products and passively managed investment funds.
www.stoxx.com
Legal disclaimer:
STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers do not make any warranties or representations, express or implied, with respect to the timeliness, sequence, accuracy, completeness, currentness, merchantability, quality or fitness for any particular purpose of its index data and exclude any liability in connection therewith. STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers are not providing investment advice through the publication of indices or in connection therewith. In particular, the inclusion of a company in an index, its weighting, or the exclusion of a company from an index, does not in any way reflect an opinion of STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers on the merits of that company. Financial instruments based on the STOXX® indices, DAX® indices or on any other indices supported by STOXX are in no way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers.