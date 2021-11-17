COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The song is from the EP entitled "The Other Side," which is set to be released on all major platforms in early 2022. The EP was produced by Grammy Award Winner, Mr. Talk Box.
Howell will also showcase his vocal abilities in the movie, "For the Love of Money" with Lisa Raye, Kerri Hillson, Katt Williams, DC Young Fly, and Keith Sweat. The movie is also set to premiere on November 24th.
A beloved and critically-acclaimed artist, Quan Howell's riveting vocal style will move you. From the Sounds of Blackness with "Hold on Change is Coming," to the powerful and heartfelt song, "If You both Believe," from Tyler Perry's Madea Family Reunion: The Play. He continues to raise the bar to epic proportions emitting pure delight and joy.
About Quan Howell
In today's society, music artists often come and go; however, for one individual, departing from his gift is not an option. Quan Howell, the innovational voice of modern music is determined to let his light shine. At the tender age of 5, Quan began his music career with the help of his family the Gospel Cousins. After relentless hours of prayer, practice and preparation, this electrifying vocalist from Columbus, Ohio would soon become the voice of his generation and captivate audiences across the world.
The year was 1995 when Mr. Howell received a call that would forever change his life to audition for famed producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. After blowing the powerhouse producers away, Quan landed the essential role as lead singer of the group, Sounds of Blackness. As the new lead singer, Quan and the group recorded hit songs including, "Hold on Change is Comin'," "Spirit," and "God Cares." His résumé reads like a dossier of the entertainment business working with the likes of: Andrew Lloyd Weber, Walt Disney, Rod Stewart, New Edition, Johnny Gill, Salt'n'Pepa, Ann Nesby, Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann. The vocal ability of Mr. Howell has graced several movies such as: Down in The Delta, Apostle, How Stella Got Her Groove Back. However, opportunity did not stop there as Quan secured notable roles in "I Know I've Been Changed," "I Can Do Bad All by Myself" and "Madea's Family Reunion" with writer, director, and producer Tyler Perry.
In 2007, Mr. Howell completed his first solo project, "Things Will Get Better." After stellar reviews from the public, Quan took initiative to begin the creation of his highly anticipated sophomore album.
Mr. Howell appeared on BET's Sunday Best Season 6. On the show Quan made the place of number twenty from among ten thousand people auditioning in varies cities and has used this platform in many ways for what is to come.
The opportunities that have presented themselves to Mr. Howell's music career over the years have been:
- Music Director for TV Evangelist Dr. Taketa Williams' Word Network performances;
- Recurring role singing lead with The Columbus Jazz Orchestra;
- Youtuber success with "Cheat Day" exploring various restaurants in the Mid-west region;
- Worship Team Member with Pastor Rod Parsley and The World Harvest Ministries; and
- The Quan Howell Project.
Where is Mr. Quan Howell at now:
On November 24th, the movie "For The Love of Money" will premier in theaters nationwide. where Quan show's his vocal ability. The movie stars Lisa Raye, Kerri Hilson, Katt Williams, DC Young Fly, and Keith Sweat.
Coming in 2022, the long-anticipated EP, entitled "The Other Side," will be released on all major platforms and is being produced by Grammy Award Winner, Mr. Talk Box.
Quan also has a new book coming out through amazon entitled "Cocaine Saved My Life," and he tells the story of how cocaine took his life to the bottom only to see his self-worth.
Tune in and follow the journey of Quan Howell at (quanhowell.com).
