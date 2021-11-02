MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantiphi, an AI-first digital transformation engineering company, today announced that it has been rated as a Leader in the NelsonHall NEAT Vendor Evaluation: Wealth & Asset Management Services - Support for New Digital Banking Models market segments. Quantiphi was also rated as an Innovator in the Overall market rating and as a LEADER in the Support for New Digital Banking Models market segment.
Andy Efstathiou, Director of NelsonHall's Banking Operations & Transformation practice, said "Quantiphi was identified as an Innovator in overall wealth and asset management services based on its ability to deliver processing of unstructured data for trade analysis and robo- advisory services. In addition, Quantiphi was identified as a Leader in supporting new digital banking models based on its ability to use computer vision services for trade analysis and supervision of securities traders."
In the report, NelsonHall highlighted Quantiphi's ability to meet future client requirements as well as deliver immediate benefits to its wealth and asset management customers. It acknowledged Quantiphi's strong capabilities in customer onboarding, due diligence, unstructured data processing services, experience in voice and video data processing service, and strong domain expertise.
"We are thrilled to be named a NEAT Leader for our Support for New Digital Banking Models to our wealth and asset management customers," said Bhaskar Kalita, Head of FSI, Quantiphi. "With a broad range of industry-focused trade analysis, robo-advisor, audit and infrastructure delivery offerings, we continue to leverage data and AI to analyze, understand, and predict outcomes for wealth and asset management institutions."
According to the Neat Vendor Analysis Report, Quantiphi's wealth and asset management services are focused on integration and implementation services, which it delivers in three key operational areas:
- Wealth management - predictions and financial reporting
- Financial statement production - streamlining data intake
- End-of-day closing trade analysis and settlements
Quantiphi has recently been named an AIFinTech100 company for Empowering the Future of Financial Services with groundbreaking AI. Quantiphi is also recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Artificial Intelligence IT Services, 2021 and a Leader in the Forrester Computer Vision consultancies, Q4 2020
