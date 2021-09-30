NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On September 22, 2021, the Queens & Bronx Building Association (QBBA) recognized OCV for two multi-family, new construction projects, Villa Gardens and The Pontiac, each with a 2020 Residential Building Design Award at their Building & Design Awards Program. The projects were designed by OCV and developed by Galaxy GC Group LLC, a Bronx-based developer, contractor, and manager of low and moderate income housing. Partner Jack Coogan, lead architect on both projects, was present at the ceremony to receive the awards on OCV's behalf, which due to Covid-19 was postponed until this year.
Villa Gardens and The Pontiac together provide 78 units of much needed high quality, sustainable, and affordable housing in the Bronx. Both of these Enterprise Green Communities buildings are designed with generous fenestration to maximize daylight, open plan kitchen-living rooms for modern, flexible living, indoor community spaces as well as outdoor terraces for recreational tenant use, and efficiency at every level. With its ground floor commercial space, The Pontiac opens out to the Bronx community while roof terraces at Villa Gardens offer sweeping views of the city.
About QBBA
The Queens & Bronx Building Association (QBBA) is a trade organization operating in NYC for over 50 years and with more than 300 construction-related member companies. The QBBA is the only local association devoted entirely to protecting the interests of all involved in the building community. For more on QBBA visit http://www.queensbronxba.com.
About Galaxy GC Group LLC
Since 1981 Galaxy has developed residential and commercial properties throughout the five boroughs, becoming a prominent developer, contractor, and manager of low and moderate income housing. Through the years Galaxy has done work for both private owners as well as public and private entities, including many projects funded by New York City and State agencies. Galaxy's team is proud to have added many unique buildings to New York's skyline. For more on Galaxy visit http://www.galaxygc.com.
About OCV Architects
Oaklander, Coogan & Vitto Architects is a versatile, award-winning architectural firm whose mission is to build a more equitable society through responsible, sustainable architecture. We have been serving the New York Metropolitan area since 1986 with innovative new construction, historic and housing preservation work, as well as high-end private residences. Having produced and preserved over 25,000 units of residential housing, the firm regularly partners with public agencies, private developers and community based non-profit groups to create sustainable, attractive residences to traditionally underserved populations within restrictive budgets. Among its institutional work OCV has built and renovated schools, daycares, churches and community centers. As a member of the Passive House Alliance United States (PHAUS), the U.S. Green Building Council and an Enterprise Green Communities Partner, OCV strives to bring to each design respect for a project's site, setting, history and culture, while making every effort to build responsibly and sustainably. For more on OCV Architects visit http://www.ocvarch.com.
