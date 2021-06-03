BOZEMAN, Mont., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quiq, a leading customer engagement provider used by consumer brands to power digital customer conversations, including Overstock, Club Med, Men's Wearhouse and Piaget, today announced that brands can now connect their business Instagram accounts with Quiq through an integration with the Messenger API for Instagram. The integration enables brands to respond to customer inquiries using both conversational AI and human agents, while owning the customer experience and building deeper and more engaged relationships. The company made the announcement during Facebook's annual conference, F8 Refresh.
Customers can leverage Quiq's conversational AI platform to launch intelligent assistants to help brands acquire customers on Instagram, drive conversational commerce through Instagram Shops, and service post-purchase inquiries through automation or human agents. This integration with the Messenger API for Instagram gives agents a seamless workflow for handling Instagram conversations in the same place that they handle web, Messenger, SMS, Google Business Messages and Apple Business Chat conversations.
"Brands need to be where the customer is, and that is increasingly on Instagram," said Mike Myer, CEO of Quiq. "Consumers should not have to leave a channel to speak with a brand or to make a purchase. By integrating Quiq with the Messenger API for Instagram, brands can connect their inbox to product ads on Instagram and interact with customers where they are."
Luxury watch and jeweler Maison Piaget is using Instagram to showcase the brand universe and its creations. It is also the opportunity to connect potential clients with customer service ambassadors who can answer questions, provide recommendations and assist in making a purchase.
"Instagram is one of the most important social media channels for us. It started as an extension of our brand image and has become a point-of-sale," said Julie Thompson, Chief Digital Officer at Piaget. "Being a luxury brand, we can't delay our responses to clients. Working with Quiq, we've been able to replicate the high-touch, in-store experience our clients are accustomed to. Our customer service ambassadors can focus on high-value engagements, while the chatbot answers simple questions, such as price and availability."
With Quiq, Piaget saw a 6x increase in click-through-rates to its website via its automated assistant on Messenger and an increase in customer engagement with 40% of users now taking two or more actions after they leave chat.
Quiq is the Digital Conversation Company, enabling businesses to engage with customers across the most popular digital messaging channels. Quiq is enterprise-grade Saas software that supports SMS/text, Apple Business Chat, Google's Business Messages, webchat, Facebook, Twitter, call-to-text, Chatbots, and more. Quiq is changing customer communication one conversation at a time by building software that modernizes business conversations with their customers. Learn more at Quiq.com.
Piaget epitomizes daring creativity – a quality that has continued to permeate through the Maison since its beginnings in 1874. From his first workshop in La Côte-aux-Fées, Georges-Edouard Piaget devoted himself to crafting high-precision movements in a feat that formed the very foundations of our pioneering name. In the late 1950s, Piaget unveiled the ultra-thin movements that would later become the Maison's trademark and the cornerstone of the Altiplano collection.
As a true innovator of the watch and jewellery world, Piaget strongly believed in creativity and artistic values. It is within the walls of our "Ateliers de l'Extraordinaire" where master artisans continue to harness rare skills that have been preserved and perfected from generation to generation, transforming gold, stones and precious gems into dazzling works of art. Through its pursuit of masterful craftsmanship, the Maison has created emblems of daring excellence channeled into its collections including Piaget Altiplano, Piaget Polo, Limelight Gala, Possession, Sunlight, Piaget Rose and Extremely Piaget.
