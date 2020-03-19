SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quizlet, the global learning platform known for its engaging study activities and games, announced today that the company is offering free Quizlet Teacher subscriptions to teachers impacted by COVID-19.
As school closures create new challenges for educators and students moving to remote learning, teachers will be able to access Quizlet Teacher for free through June 30, 2020. Quizlet Teacher includes Class Progress, a formative assessment tool that can help track student progress and understanding. Teachers will also get access to advanced content creation tools, such as diagrams and audio, which enable teachers to create custom study materials for classes and students.
"In these unique and uncertain times, it's critical that we empower educators and trust them to help guide student learning," says CEO Matthew Glotzbach. "Supporting teachers through this transition will be essential to the success of students. It's important that we prioritize what teachers are asking for, especially as they seek remote learning tools that will keep students engaged and aid in their ongoing learning journeys."
Whether it's traditional academics like languages, science, math and art, or specific certifications ranging from finance to medicine and IT network certification, students and teachers can choose from over 400 million study sets on Quizlet or create their own. Quizlet is used widely by students of all ages to effectively prepare students for exams and other assessments.
Teachers love Quizlet for its engaging learning activities, including the AI-powered Quizlet Learn mode which provides a unique study plan for each student based on what they know and what they are struggling with, Quizlet Test mode which generates individual practice quizzes based on the study set chosen, and the interactive Quizlet Live game, which can be played both in the classroom and with remote learners. Quizlet provides an ideal place for teachers to share educational content and track their classes' progress on the platform as students study independently.
As a resource for teachers shifting their classes to remote learning, Quizlet has compiled tips and recommendations from its community of teachers around the world and can be found on the Quizlet Teacher Tips & Tricks page.
Quizlet is available in 19 languages and offers flashcards, practice questions, interactive diagrams, games and more.
About Quizlet
Quizlet is a global learning platform that provides engaging study tools to help people practice and master whatever they are learning. Over 50 million students, teachers and everyday people use Quizlet each month to study any subject imaginable for school, work or as part of their personal interests -- including 2 in 3 high school students and 1 in 2 college students in the US. Combining cognitive science and machine learning, Quizlet guides students through adaptive study activities to confidently reach their learning goals. The company offers a combination of free and paid subscriptions for both students and teachers that enable further customization. Quizlet is headquartered in San Francisco, California and is backed by Icon Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Costanoa Ventures. For more information, please visit www.quizlet.com.