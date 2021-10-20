NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital fan engagement platform QuizWizards officially launches its U.S. operations with the introduction of QuizWizards 2.0.
Based in Dublin, Ireland, and with its North American headquarters in New York, the platform brings with it a powerhouse lineup of international brands that have used the QuizWizards platform including Avery Dennison, Cazoo, and Digital Sports MGMT, along with well-known U.S. brands including the Fiesta Bowl, among others.
"We're very excited to bring QuizWizards to the U.S. and launch our digital fan and consumer engagement platform in the world's largest market," said Rory McEvoy, founder and CEO. "Fans and consumers in the U.S. are as passionate about the teams and brands they love as we are in Europe. Coming here means U.S. sports leagues, teams, media, streaming services, and brands now have access to one of the most powerful audience engagement platforms in the world."
Originally scheduled to launch in the U.S. in March 2020 but delayed by the pandemic, the quiz-based fan and consumer engagement company used the last 18 months to add to their U.S. team, enhance the client interface and website, and collect in-depth product feedback from clients that they used to completely redesign the user experience.
"QuizWizards uses clever gamification to drive fan and consumer engagement," said Strategy Director, Patrick Brennan. "Our platform offers fans and consumers a fun and competitive way to connect and engage with a brand, team, or league. Sponsors gain unparalleled in-game brand exposure and interaction, exponential social sharing, and a treasure-trove of valuable zero-party data. Most importantly, they acquire an unlimited portfolio of new best-in-class sponsorship and revenue-generating opportunities."
"Mobile devices are a direct connection to fans and consumers," added Brennan. "Our clients achieve industry-leading fan and consumer insights with players averaging two to three minutes of game-time, 95% quiz completion rates, 40% click-thru to the call-to-action, 60% conversion, and 45% social sharing."
QuizWizards offers a range of SaaS license opportunities that include:
- Unlimited fan engagement games
- Limitless virtual sponsorship opportunities
- Direct-to-CRM data delivery
- Realtime zero-party data
- Video embeds
- Fully customizable and white-labeled interfaces
- A user-friendly dashboard
- Training for sponsorship and ad sales teams
- Quarterly workshops
- Turnkey, full-service options
