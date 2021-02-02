LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Father's Star," the sophomore album by R&B/soul artist Oya Thomas, makes its debut at the start of Black History Month. Produced by Spirit of Oya Records, the album features a special compilation of contemporary ballads and gospel music covers, as well as original music by the award-winning singer/songwriter and author of "The 5 Star Points for Success."
"This Black History Month, I want to shine a light on the darkness of mental health, depression and suicide, issues that have been a stigma for many, but especially in the Black community," said Oya. "I want to address the pain all of us are working through. If this month allows me to highlight this issue in the community, then I will gladly use this time to share this important message."
Noted Oya: "We want to celebrate our legacy and past during Black History Month, but let's also take this opportunity to look at our community's present and future. We all share in this journey of going from dark to light, pain to triumph. Especially now, it is important for all of us to come together to heal and recognize the problems in our past, so we can better focus on our progress and potential as we move forward."
On her second album, Oya first finds inspiration in unexpected places of pain and loss. The album's first single "Jesse" is a modern remake of the song made known by Roberta Flack in 1973. Oya previewed the song last fall in honor of National Suicide Prevention Week in the United States. Together with "I Can't Make You Love Me," Oya explores feelings of negativity, desolation and isolation.
The mood shifts to a moment of breakthrough and triumph with a remake of the timeless gospel song "Great is Thy Faithfulness" and a stirring original ballad in "I AM." Her next single release "Look at You Now" is an original recording created by Donnie Lyle, Jacqueline Hendon and Oya.
A frequent motivational speaker for corporations and youth organizations, Oya is known as an ambassador and advocate for "soul work." Her book "The 5 Star Points for Success" features a self-improvement program outlining career tips and life lessons. In it and throughout her work, Oya teaches a holistic approach to finding and nurturing success, making the shift from "goal setting" to "soul setting."
"The album was officially released on January 30, which is my parents' anniversary," added Oya, who dedicated the album to the memory of her father. "Without them, I would not be here, fulfilling my purpose. I was my father's star, and he instilled in me this passion to shine bright for others, to live my truth. I hope the songs inspire people to find their truth and shine like the star they are."
Music from "My Father's Star" can be heard in the soon-to-be released documentary "Ending the Pain," featuring suicide survivors who share powerful stories about mental health, healing and growth. The documentary produced by Spirit of Oya includes real tools and resources to help change and save lives. More about Oya and Spirit of Oya projects may be found at http://spiritofoya.com. The music video and single release of "Jesse" is currently available at YouTube, while the album "My Father's Star" is now available on iTunes, Spotify, and all major music platforms. Follow Oya on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.
###
ABOUT OYA
Oya Thomas is a renowned singer, speaker and "soul centered strategist" who engages the minds of her clients at the heart and soul. The award-winning entertainer, activist and author behind "The 5 Star Points for Success: Manifest Your Dreams, Live Your Life's Purpose," Oya has helped many achieve success and create positive change in their personal and professional lives as well as their communities. A talented vocalist, she has been singing and performing all her life, sharing the stage with David Foster, Brian McKnight, and Eric Benet, and has published books and guides on the development of the self and the soul. Her debut album "Spirit of Oya" is a compilation of R&B/soul and contemporary favorites and original songs. Her second album "My Father's Star" is a meaningful collection of songs centered around mental health, empowerment and soul care. Through her performances, motivational speeches, master classes, and more, Oya has empowered many. Her mantra is "Don't let anyone or anything dim your light – including yourself! Now, go out and shine like the STAR you are!" More about Oya and "Spirit of Oya" projects may be found at http://spiritofoya.com.
Media Contact
Jessica del Mundo, 10storyhouse, +1 323-741-5600, jessica@10storyhouse.com
SOURCE 10storyhouse