Rachael Sage has just released an official video of Neil Young's seminal song "Ohio" to commemorate the tragic event which took place at Kent State University on May 4th, 1970.
The video performance comes out just as Sage returns to the UK and Ireland supporting Irish Folk/Rockabilly singer Imelda May on her Made To Love Tour. Opening on April 2nd, the 6-week tour will voyage all around the British Isles, visiting the likes of Dublin's Vicar Street, Edinburgh's Assembly Rooms, and London's Palladium.
Sage explains, "Neil Young has always been among my favorite songwriters. For me, he epitomizes empathy and social consciousness through art and it was an honor a few years ago to record a version of his song 'Helpless' with the great Judy Collins. I've had this video - recorded live from Carriage House Studios - in the 'vault' for a while, but with everything going on in the Ukraine and the horrors of war and gun violence in America abounding, it felt like an apt time to share it. At its essence the song to me represents compassion and not turning a blind eye to suffering - something that can happen all too easily. We must never become numb to terror and violence, whatever the source. I'm grateful Neil Young continues to be a beacon reminding us of that ongoing."
Sage elaborates about the tour, "Imelda is everything I admire and strive to be in an artist: musically accomplished, heartfelt, an incredible singer, performer, writer, dynamic, eclectic, collaborative, and equally importantly she is extremely mindful, compassionate, inclusive and stands up for her beliefs. She is clearly a strong, courageous, adventurous artist who will not be defined by any one genre, one who continues to change and follow her muse wherever it leads.Touring with Imelda is an extremely inspiring experience."
Tour Dates: (* appearing with Imelda May)
5/1/22 - Belfast, UK - Waterfront Hall*
5/2/22 - Derry, UK - Millennium Forum*
5/3/22 - Drogheda, IE - The TLT*
5/5/22 - Galway, IE - Leisureland Theatre*
5/6/22 - Limerick, IE - University Concert Hall*
5/7/22 - Killarney, IE - INEC Arena*
5/9 - 5/10/22 - Cork, IE - Cork Opera House*
5/11/22 - Wexford, IE - National Opera House*
5/13 - 5/14/ - 5/15/22 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street*
6/14/22 - New York, NY - NY Songwriters Circle Annual LGBT Fundraiser @ The Bitter End
7/06/22 - London, UK - The Troubadour
8/10/22 - London, UK - The Bedford
8/17/22 - London, UK - The Green Note
8/20/22 - Midsomer Norton, UK - Midsomer Norton Cricket Club
8/27/22 - Faulkland, UK - Tucker's Grave Cider Festival @ Tucker's Grave Inn
8/28/22 - Whitchurch, UK - Percy's Cafe Bar
10/01/22 - Binghamton, NY - Atomic Tom's
About Rachael Sage
Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and poet Rachael Sage has released over 20 albums and EPs of empowered alt-folk-pop on her own label MPress Records, since first bursting onto New York's East Village music scene. Described by Pop Magazine as "an icon of the indie music scene...and an outspoken advocate for social justice", Sage has toured with an eclectic list of artists including Beth Hart, Howard Jones, Ani DiFranco, and Grammy® winners Marc Cohn, Shawn Colvin and Judy Collins, with whom she recorded a critically-acclaimed duet of Neil Young's "Helpless" and who calls Sage's music "a great gift...of incredible talent and beauty." In addition to being a six-time Independent Music Award-winning musician and producer, she is also a John Lennon Contest Grand Prize winner who has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe, SXSW, and toured globally from Japan to Berlin. Sage is also a visual artist, actor and former ballet dancer who performed with the New York City Ballet and worked at The Abbey Theatre in Dublin, where she discovered her love of poetry. An outspoken activist on behalf of many causes including homelessness and women's health issues, Sage is a self-described cancer thriver whose recent full-length album Character yielded the Billboard-charting hopeful anthem "Blue Sky Days". Her 2021 spoken-word project Poetica is an adventurous fusion of poetry with jazz, classical, and Americana musical elements in the vein of Leonard Cohen, Nick Cave and Patti Smith.
