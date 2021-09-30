NORTH ADAMS, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RacingJunk.com, the world's #1 race and performance motorsports marketplace, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Gearhead Coffee, a coffee company owned by and made for auto enthusiasts. The partnership will connect the two businesses by cross-marketing to fans, sharing RacingJunk's race and performance classified platform with Gearhead's coffee lovers, and expanding awareness of the small business to RacingJunk members and followers. It kicks off with a giveaway featuring a Gearhead Coffee prize pack including 12 boxes of "Pistons" (k-cup pods), a Gearhead Tool box, and more.
The flagship website of the Internet Brands Auto Classifieds, RacingJunk is a "one-stop shop" for those looking to buy, sell, trade or interact with people throughout the automotive and racing and performance communities. With more than 850,000 registered members and 28,000 classified ads, the website generates over 2million visits every month.
Based in the Dallas, TX area, Gearhead Coffee was founded by auto enthusiasts who recognized the need for coffee at large scale events while needing to fuel their own late nights when racing in the Best in the Desert series. After being born out of this need, the coffee company has grown to offer whole bean or ground coffee (individually and by subscription), bulk coffee for home or office, Piston Pods (K-cups), as well as hot cocoa and meat rub, and a variety of branded gear and gifts.
"Gearhead Coffee is excited to partner with RacingJunk," says Jeff Schultz, Founder of Gearhead Coffee. "With their prominent global reach in the millions of users per day, RacingJunk.com aligns with our strategic vision to provide automotive and motorsport enthusiasts around the world with a premium quality coffee."
"We love working with small businesses that really focus on the auto community," says Scott Stetz, Director of Sales and Business Development. "As a grassroots business ourselves, RacingJunk is thrilled to connect our gearheads with these Gearheads. Racers are known to support their local communities, and this is a great opportunity for them to help fellow fans and racers succeed. Plus, late nights and early mornings mean a definite need for coffee. It's perfect for auto shops, manufacturers as well as racers and fans. "
Whether wrenching on your vehicle in the home garage or servicing customers at your automotive repair facility or dealership, Gearhead Coffee provides a unique, premium quality coffee that keeps your motor runnin'!
The giveaway entry is here: RacingJunk and Gearhead Giveaway
For more information on Gearhead, visit their website at https://gearheadcoffee.com/. For more information on RacingJunk.com, go to http://www.racingjunk.com.
