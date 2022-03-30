Mister Franquicias Podcast is the First Franchise Podcast in Spanish focusing on educating and promoting the franchise industry to Latinos in the US.
NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rafael Alvarez is thrilled to announce the launch of Mister Franquicias Podcast, which is the First Latino Podcast in Spanish focusing on educating and promoting the franchise industry in the US. The announcement was made during the International Franchise Association Annual Convention in San Diego, California. Mr. Alvarez will be the host of the podcast and will be releasing and publishing an episode every week with content that includes: interviews of franchisors, franchisee and franchise experts that will help Latinos in the US understand the value proposition that represents investing, buying a franchise, or becoming a franchisor. The Podcast will be recorded and transmitted live on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn from our studio on the 85th Floor at the One World Trade Center in New York City and published in many Podcast Hosting Platforms such as: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud, TuneIn, Google Podcast, iTunes, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Player FM, Amazon Music/Audible, Deezer, Audacy, Gaana, JioSaavn, Samsung, Libsyn, YouTube, Facebook OnPublishing, LinkedIn On Publishing, Twitter, Tumblr and many others podcast hosting platforms.
For Mr. Alvarez, who is the 2015 International Franchise Association Ronald E. Harrison Award recipient for his work on diversity, this is a big challenge. He is taking this mission personally, understanding firsthand the lack of knowledge that the Latino community in the US has about the Franchise industry. "I have been a member of the International Franchise Association since 2007 and I have only seen a handful of Latino Franchisors that have franchised their business. Out of the 62.1 million Latino population in the US, there is less than 5% of Latinos that owns a franchise brand. There is a complete disconnect with the number of Latinos living in the US and the number of Franchise Brands that are owned by Latinos or the number of Latinos that own any franchise business as a franchisee," said Mr. Alvarez. Mr. Alvarez's personal goal is to increase the number of Latinos Franchisor and Franchisees by educating them and providing them with resources. The podcast will feature successful franchisors, franchisees, brand owners, franchise executives that can explain the value, opportunities, investment, operation, and development of their franchise business model hoping that they will get inspired and invest in the franchise industry.
Numbers speak louder than anything else.
It is not a secret that the Latino community in the US is growing tremendously to the point where Latinos in the US represent the 8th largest global economy. This is a great opportunity for the franchise industry by helping Latinos to become franchisors and franchisees.
According to the [2018 Stanford University State of Latino Entrepreneurship report by Dr. Marlene Orozco, scaled Latino-owned firms are 3 times more likely to operate as franchises compared to unscaled firms. The 2020 Census and the https://www.gsb.stanford.edu/faculty-research/publications/state-latino-entrepreneurship-20212021 Stanford University State of Latino Entrepreneurship report, Dr. Orozco indicated that Latinos now make up 19% of the total U.S. population, or 62.1 million people, having grown 23% since 2010. In addition to representing a formidable consumer base, with Latino consumption totaling $1.85 trillion, Latinos continue to start businesses at a faster rate than all others - 44% growth in the number of businesses in the last 10 years compared to just 4% for non-Latinos. Latinos are 1.7 times more likely to start a business than other demographic groups, representing the fastest growing segment of the small business ecosystem. According to the report it is estimated that, today, there are roughly 5 million Latino-owned businesses in the U.S. These growing consumption and business ownership trends result in $2.75 trillion of total economic output by Latinos in the United States.
The challenges in the franchise industry is that Latino entrepreneurs at large do not understand the power of becoming a franchisor or a franchisee. There is a total disconnect and a cultural crash because franchising is not part of the Latino business conversation. There are only a handful of Latinos Franchisors in the US. Mr. Alvarez notes,
"I was extremely surprised when I discovered that I was the first Dominican to establish a franchise company in the US, I could not believe it. Latino business owners would rather create their own business from scratch and fail, than joining a franchise brand with a proven and successful model. I remember my father telling me, 'my son, go to college, get a great education and you will have a job that will provide what you need to live comfortably.' My father never told me, 'by the way, there is a business model called franchising that if you become a franchisor or a franchisee you will become wealthy.' If we change our mindset and accept that there are less chances of failing in a franchised business model than in a traditional business, we will have a greater chance of building a successful business. I strongly believe that The Mister Franquicias Podcast can contribute to changing that mindset. It is time for Latinos to become relevant in the franchise industry.
If you would like to be a guest at Mister Franquicias Podcast to share conversations about your franchise brand or any franchise topic, send an email to ralvarez@misterfranquicias.com or visit http://www.misterfranquicias.com
Founded the first Latino-owned Tax Preparation, Bookkeeping, and Payroll Franchise in the U.S. in 1986 with $200, two computers, and a fax machine. Mr. Alvarez has been a member of the International Franchise Association since 2007. The about:blank [International Franchise Association __title__ null] (IFA) recognized Rafael "Mister Franquicias" Alvarez as the recipient of their most prestigious diversity and inclusion award, the 2015 Ronald E Harrison Diversity Award, given to organizations and individuals who have made significant contributions to minorities in franchising, either within their franchise organization or within the franchise community as a whole. The Ronald E Harrison Award speaks volumes about the core values of Mr. Rafael Alvarez.
