RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blueforest Studios welcomes Philip Henry as senior video producer. Philip has over 10 years of film and video experience, including an emmy-win for his editing work on the docu-short "Roy Williams' Game Day Security Blanket." Philip is a Nashville native who recently relocated from Western North Carolina to the Triangle, and began working with Blueforest Studios in summer 2021 on select freelance projects. He joins the Blueforest team full-time this month.
"We're so excited to have Philip join the team," says Ammon Ehrisman, owner and creative director of Blueforest Studios. "Philip has immediate rapport with anyone on-camera, and a unique and creative approach to filming and editing. We knew he was a fit with our narrative-style."
Demand for video production has increased substantially over the past two years despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. Blueforest Studios revenues are up by 30% year-over-year. "Marketers are looking for new ways to get their stories out. This demand is really unprecedented," says Ehrisman. "It's daunting to think about growing a company during a pandemic. But we realized we could either turn down work, or we could grow. We decided to grow."
Two additional new hires in mid-2021 include Zack Learned and Jade McWright. Zack is a recent graduate of Liberty University. Zack joins the production team with a focus on project management and editing. Jade McWright is a North Carolina native with a background in business administration. Jade will manage finances and accounting for Blueforest.
About Blueforest Studios
Blueforest Studios is a Raleigh, NC based video production company and animation studio with a focus on brand storytelling through cinematic video production, motion design and animation. Blueforest Studios has produced corporate marketing videos, commercials and documentaries in North Carolina and the Southeastern United States for over 10 years, and expanded into the Western US in 2020. Blueforest Studios has video production and animation offices in Raleigh, NC and Denver, CO. Visit http://www.blueforeststudios.com
