NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Kalevala: The Musical"'s team is thrilled to announce the cast for their upcoming concept album to be released in August 2021. "Kalevala: The Musical" music and lyrics by Johanna Telander is a musical based on the Finnish National epic poem, Kalevala. The concept album is produced by Quentin Garzón and Kristi Roosmaa. The creative team is joined by orchestrator Marko Hilpo and brand marketing director Valev Laube of The VL Studios.
The studio cast is led by Tony- and Olivier Nominee Ramin Karimloo and Tony Award Winner Alice Ripley, along with Broadway stars Jewelle Blackman, Marina Pires, Natalie Toro, and Kay Trinidad. The recording also features Amanda Yachechak, Brandon Contreras, Johanna Telander, Kristi Roosmaa, Madison Claire Parks, Omer Shàish, Quentin Garzón, and Reeta Vestman. The ensemble includes Angeline Mirenda, Ari Aaron, Brittany Rodin, Clay Christopher, Courtney Cheatham, Eeppi Ursin, Elena Ramos Pascullo, Jade Rosenberg, Janine Colletti, Joey Boover, John Koski, Marc Christopher, Markus Kaitila, Marshall Ross, Mikael Haavisto, Nicholas Leung, Nicole Corris, Noel Houle-von Behren, Olivia Valli, Petra Jasmiina Haapamäki, Rebbekah Vega-Romero, and Stephen Velasquez.
Composer Johanna Telander: "If trees could speak, they would undoubtedly have worthy tales to tell. Inspired by this thought, I turned to the Kalevala Epic Poem as I sought a way to enlighten my kids about their own unique heritage. Little did I know that this project, which started as a simple song cycle, would take me on the most meaningful artistic journey of my life and would come to inspire so many. The universal stories of Kalevala are rich with timeless life lessons, inviting us to explore the very roots of humanity when nature still spoke to us in a language we understood."
The musical, which is set to a lush score of ethereal yet powerful pop, folk, world music, and jazz, follows two children on their epic fantasy adventure through an ancient haunted forest. They discover the healing power of near-forgotten music on their quest to help Spirits of Nature find the lost Spirit of Man.
Lead producer Quentin Garzon "I believe that this show has one of the best scores I've heard and a true potential to be the next big Broadway hit with a tremendous, diverse cast in league with Hadestown and Hamilton."
About Johanna Telander
Starting with a record deal with Universal Music and a hit song in Finland in 2003, Johanna's music career spans nearly two decades of versatile work in the industry. Most recently, she performed with Residente and Bad Bunny on the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." Her acting credits include 30Rock and White Collar. In voice-over, she has contributed to projects such as The Fifth Estate and Volvo National. Johanna is a hands-on mom and an education activist in her community. When not writing music, she often organizes enrichment activities for local youth, incorporating her musical background, Nordic heritage, and her love for nature.
About Quentin Garzón
Quentin Garzón is a first-generation Colombian actor, singer, and producer who has produced over 30 videos virtually with Broadway performers Lindsay Heather Pearce, Ali Ewoldt, Thom Sesma, and Adam Jacobs, to name a few. He has starred as Pilate in JCS at the Welk and Javert with Plan-B Entertainment and numerous off-Broadway and regional shows. Quentin's goal as a producer is always to embrace diversity and Outside the Box casting.
About Kristi Roosmaa
Estonian-born actress and singer Kristi Roosmaa has sung as a soloist at Carnegie Hall and performed on the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" with Residente feat. Bad Bunny, as well as in numerous off-Broadway shows and indie films. Most recently, she produced and starred in the heartfelt, award-winning short film "Wildflower" and a music video for "Never Forget Who You Are" from the critically-acclaimed "Singing Revolution: the Musical." Kristi believes in living life to the fullest, and her mission is to inspire people through her performances.
