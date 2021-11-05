BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Random Earth, a budding NFT marketplace on the Terra blockchain, has just launched Terra One -- the first metaverse initiative of Random Earth's new "Random Sky" metaverse venture. The launch is in partnership with Zepeto, Asia's largest metaverse platform based in Korea with over 250 million lifetime users.
"We can't imagine a more ideal partner than Zepeto. In addition to having massive adoption in Asia, with 250 million users, they have a roster of premium IP partnerships ranging from Gucci and Dior to Disney and MLB. Many companies talk about the metaverse, but very few are in a position to actually deliver as Zepeto will," says Stargazer, Co-founder & CEO of Random Earth.
Random Earth recently released an NFT marketplace on Terra that enables projects to issue NFTs to the public and buy or sell various types of NFTs (e.g., visual, audio) on Terra via direct sales or auctions. The marketplace has quickly become the premier hub for surging NFT market activity on Terra, with over 24 projects' NFT collections currently listed on its platform and many more in the pipeline. Since its October launch, the Random Earth team has been working on several new features including, "Random Noise," an NFT-oriented social media feed, and "Random Sky" -- a separate brand for an ambitious metaverse platform that includes Terra One.
Terra One is the first initiative of the new Random Sky venture. It's the first metaverse project on Terra, designed as an open-world, 3D sandbox environment complete with NFTs to drive novel social interactions amongst its participants. Terra One's inaugural "mint" event that is going live today is bolstered by a partnership with the well-reputed metaverse platform, Zepeto, which is backed by Softbank Ventures and top K-pop companies.
Terra One's digital realm is themed after the Terra ecosystem, including planets shaped like project logos, a space station, and a "Wall of Fame" replete with the first 99 "Settlers", a special type of avatar NFT that can be earned for participating in the inaugural mint. The 3D Settler NFTs are of the style often used in online crypto profile pictures and come with several perks, including a Zepeto account and permanent avatar placement in the 3D gamified world that is to follow.
Terra One's presence in Zepeto leverages the massive user base of what is one of the first and most thriving metaverse platforms in existence today. Zepeto is a casual avatar simulation app to customize personal avatars with over 1.5 billion in-app items transacted in three years. It currently has over 20 million MAU and is a pioneer in the metaverse market that includes high-profile IP partnerships with the likes of household brands such as Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Nike, Disney, and the MLB. Terra One's initiative in Zepeto bridges the world of NFTs and mainstream virtual social media.
Zepeto's technical expertise, prominent market position, and resources will help onboard mainstream users into Terra One, manifesting the concept of democratizing game development and cross-game interactions between users. NFTs, Random Earth's specialty, serve as the thread of value scarcity and digital identity for avatars and in-game items binding those cross-game interactions.
About Zepeto
Zepeto is the largest avatar platform based out of Asia with over 250 million lifetime users. Backed by Softbank Ventures and top K-pop companies, the platform boasts the largest roster of partnerships among metaverse platforms, with the likes of Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Nike, Disney, and the MLB on its list.
About Random Earth
Random Earth is currently the leading NFT marketplace within Terra, by trading volume. Terra is the fourth largest smart chain by "total value locked" in DeFi (after Ethereum, Binance, and Solana).
