O'FALLON, Ill., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rankings.io, the search engine optimization (SEO) agency of choice for personal injury law firms, has released a new case study video explaining how they got Sibley Dolman Gipe to rank number one nationwide for thousands of terms for car accident lawyer, the most difficult term in the nation.
The video is hosted by Chris Dreyer, CEO and founder of Rankings.io. Dreyer explains in detail the unique four-step approach he and Matthew Dolman, partner of Sibley Dolman Gipe, took to achieve this remarkable feat. It started with analyzing the competition's pages.
"What are the top five to 10 sites doing that I'm not doing? That's what Chris's team will do for you," says Dolman.
In partnership, they proceeded to create the framework for Dolman's page, to which they wanted car accident lawyers from around the country to contribute their considerable expertise on the subject, boosting the page's authority and trustworthiness with Google. Finally, they executed the plan, getting more than 30 attorneys to contribute and promote the result.
Throughout the video, Dreyer describes the different tools and complex techniques used in this approach to properly code and optimize the page.
A first page ranking benefits Sibley Dolman Gipe because most people will click on the results on the first page of a Google search.
"If you start to rank nationwide and you rank in the top spot, you're perceived as the best," iterates Dreyer. "Consumers who don't know you tend to automatically trust the individuals at the top."
Sibley Dolman Gipe doesn't just lead the nation in searches for "car accident lawyer"—Dreyer notes that it ranks for more than 1,000 phrases that potential clients search for when looking for a car accident lawyer. That, in turn, has lifted many of the firm's other pages in Google's rankings, making the Sibley Dolman Gipe one of the biggest personal injury law firms in the nation.
Not only does ranking for a keyword segment like car accident lawyer that incorporates thousands of phrases help establish authority for a law firm's website, but it can lend itself to an increase of case revenue, referral opportunities, inbound links, and web traffic.
"The traffic itself and the links it creates will help your other pages rank as well," says Dreyer, "so it makes it easier to rank other practice area pages."
Watch the full video here to learn how these four steps can apply to any business looking to attract customers through Google search.
