CLEVELAND, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month and highlighting the clear and present danger of cybercrime is a new informational website, RansomwareClock.org.
Cybercrime and ransomware attacks in particular have brought financial, operational, and emotional devastation to hundreds of thousands of businesses. And the end is nowhere in sight.
To help educate businesses about the impact of ransomware and to offer numerous proactive and reactive resources, Fortress Security Risk Management, a Cleveland-based cybersecurity firm, has launched RansomwareClock.org.
The site features a live national-debt type clock that estimates the cost of ransomware attacks. Since most attacks are not officially reported, the actual total cost is considerably higher than the reported totals.
"Ransomware continues to accelerate and poses a grave danger to American businesses. Continuing education about new attack vectors and prevention strategies are essential to help protect your organization from attack," said Gunner Wagh, Former FBI Cyber expert and Executive Special Assistant to the Director.
"We wanted to create a public-service type site that provides the latest available resources, news, and insights from law enforcement and the legal, insurance, and IT technical communities to help businesses better prevent an attack, and in the event of an attack, know how to report it and get help," said Andy Jones, CEO of Fortress.
In addition to a live latest cyber news RSS Feed, contributors to the site include the FBI and CISA, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a division of the Department of Homeland Security, law firms, cybersecurity insurance brokers, technical services, and crisis communications firms.
"Cybercrime is real, and it doesn't matter what industry you're in or what size company you are, everyone is a target," said Jones. "But if you use this website as a source of information, you will be more informed on the latest cyber threat landscape."
