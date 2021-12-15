TAMPA. Fla., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Launch Entertainment, a leading operator and franchisor of innovative, year-round family entertainment centers, is continuing to grow its presence across the nation. The franchise's most recent deal will bring Launch's fun-filled experience for all ages to Tampa, Florida, and the surrounding area.
Launch Entertainment, headquartered in Warwick, Rhode Island, is one of the fastest-growing family recreation movements in the United States. The state-of-the-art family entertainment center franchise was founded in 2012 by Rob and Erin Arnold. Launch offers a differentiated entertainment experience with a wide variety of attractions and amenities for all ages, including XP Arena, ninja courses, laser tag arenas, virtual reality rooms, ropes courses, bowling, trampolines, Krave restaurant and Bar Hops beverage service, and more.
The newest Launch Entertainment locations will be coming soon to Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pinellas County and the Polk County communities. This comes as a result of a 4-unit agreement recently signed by local physician Clay Ritchie. All four locations are currently in the development phase. As residents of the area, Ritchie and his family of six know the value of a fun-filled experience with a great atmosphere to celebrate birthdays, family gatherings, church events, work outings, or just a date night that everyone from all walks of life can enjoy.
"When looking for a franchise that fit my family's lifestyle, Launch Entertainment was an easy choice," Ritchie said of his decision. "We wanted a franchise that established an excellent line of communication and had a successful business model and a leadership team who could walk us through each step of the process. Launch checked all of our boxes, and we are thrilled to bring such an innovative family entertainment center to our surrounding communities."
Launch Franchisees are beneficiaries of comprehensive support and training from an industry-leading franchise team. Franchisees like Ritchie enjoy the independence of small business ownership while being backed by the benefits of a big business network. Launch is a reputable brand that has a proven playbook for success.
Launch's model, differentiated amenities, and one-of-a-kind Krave restaurant & Bar Hops beverage service are key factors that made Ritchie confident in bringing the family entertainment center into the community he calls home. Launch Entertainment is a service-based, high-margin business that drives repeat customers by going above and beyond what most family entertainment businesses offer.
"Launch Entertainment stood out to us because they allow families of all ages to come together and provide experiences no other businesses offer," Ritchie said. "We selected communities precisely for that reason. The four counties we chose to open a Launch Entertainment location are rapidly growing with a lot of young families. We are looking forward to giving our community the option of a close, fun and affordable place to enjoy an outing together."
Launch currently has 29 family entertainment centers open for business in 13 states across the nation. The rapid expansion of the family entertainment franchise continues by the hour with numerous other locations in various stages of development.
"Launch Entertainment will be a great addition to the Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pinellas County and Polk County communities," said Launch CEO Rob Arnold. "As a franchise, we are rapidly expanding our footprint across the nation, and the four locations in Florida are a testament to our success. We are eager to work with Clay and watch him excel on all levels as he ventures on this journey with Launch."
ABOUT LAUNCH FRANCHISING, LLC
Founded in 2012 by entrepreneurs Rob and Erin Arnold, Launch Entertainment is an innovative leader in the family entertainment industry. What started as an indoor trampoline park for kids has evolved into a year-round, all-inclusive family entertainment center featuring an XP Arena, ninja courses, climbing walls, laser tag, battle pits, bowling, giant trampoline surfaces, and more. As an ideal space for kids and adults alike, Launch offers a safe and enjoyable environment for date nights, birthday parties, family events, corporate events, church outings, fundraisers, and other get-togethers. Currently, there are 29 parks open and operating in 13 states, with numerous others in development across the country.
