JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This story is about Natalac's new Video Never Comes Down. It's  the second song on his 12th Album "Love & Pimp Hop" released June 20th on Father's Day which is also his Dad's Birthday. This video was directed By Dakar Bell "Crush" of CSE Muzik but Memorialized & Dedicated by Natalac of Natalac Records for his Father, Lawton Edward Davis Sr "Sonny" & Aunt, Dr. Mary Lindsey Lewis "Mary Jane". The video was Comprised to fit Natalac's lavish Pimpish Slow flow & his imagination vision of Flying High but never coming down. This Video has a remembrance intro of BET Uncut's 5th Wildest Video of all time "Pimp of the City" by Natalac. Also this particular video version has a street clip of Natalac talking some Free game (midway through video) & a Family Clip of Natalac Dad & aunt Enjoying themselves (at the end of video).

Enjoy Full Video [Explicit] - https://youtu.be/JXW11KCvVWo

Natalac Links - linktr.ee/Natalac

Songwhip - https://songwhip.com/natalac

Natalac Bio - http://bit.ly/2RcUJpn

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rapper-natalac-releases-never-comes-down-video-with-dedication-to-his-late-father--aunt-301364655.html

SOURCE Natalac Records

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.