CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, an independent, reader-supported website, has published its list of the 30 Best Coffee Shops in the Northwest, just in time for summer time outings with friends and family. The list includes a look at the top-rated spots in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska. RAVE then narrows them down to the only the most infamous and beloved coffee houses in the region. You can view the entire article on RAVE's website.
Northwesterners are notoriously appreciative of local and independent businesses. With this in mind, you won't find any big national coffee house chains on the ranking. Instead, RAVE's editors did the legwork to find out where the local coffee lovers' favorite spots are located.
A coffee house is more than a place to get a cup of joe, they're places to work, meet friends, and just hangout. For this reason, RAVE evaluated each establishment based on a variety of factors.
RAVE's list utilizes a 20-point scale for factors like nostalgia, popularity, scarcity of the best products, destination, and cult following–a methodology the publisher developed to rate the country's best coffee shops, cafes, and coffeehouses. This Northwestern edition of the series includes a comprehensive checklist of the best places to indulge your love of coffee, should you ever find yourself in the Northwest. The winners include (in no particular order):
Sleepy Monk Coffee Roasters: Cannon Beach, Oregon
Stoked Roasters: Hood River, Oregon
Water Avenue Coffee Company: Portland Oregon
Sisters Coffee Company: Sisters, Oregon
Coava Coffee Roasters: Portland, Oregon
Archive Coffee and Bar: Salem, Oregon
Noble Coffee Roasters: Ashland, Oregon
Coffee Girl: Astoria, Oregon
Bluebeard Coffee Roasters, Tacoma, Washington
Arctos Coffee and Roasting Company, Spokane, Washington
Victrola Coffee Roasters, Seattle, Washington
Poulsbohemian Coffeehouse, Poulsbo, Washington
Milstead & Co.: Seattle, Washington
Tougo Coffee Co.: Seattle, Washington
Sound and Fog: West Seattle, Washington
Big City Coffee and Cafe: Boise, Idaho
The District Coffee House: Boise, Idaho
Java-Hyde Park: Boise, Idaho
Flying M Coffeehouse: Boise Idaho
Push and Pour: Garden City, Idaho
The Perks of Life Coffee House and Bakery: Eagle, Idaho
Bright Eyes Coffee Shop: Meridian, Idaho
Royal Coffee Company: Meridian, Idaho
The Kobuk: Anchorage, Alaska
South Restaurant and Coffeehouse: Anchorage, Alaska
Kaladi Brothers Coffee: Anchorage Alaska
The Green Bean Coffee Company: Ketchikan, Alaska
Heritage Coffee Roasting Company, Juneau, Alaska
Sacred Grounds: Juneau, Alaska
Bucko's Coffee: Fairbanks, Alaska
To read more about each of these top tier shops, check out the full article— 30 Best Coffee Shops in The Northwest.
RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.
Questions? Contact:
Jack Kelle, Marketing and Creative Manager, RAVE Reviews
Web: http://www.ravereviews.org/
Phone: 423-653-7484
Email: 335441@email4pr.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raves-article-on-the-30-best-coffee-shops-in-the-northwest-investigates-the-most-beloved-java-bean-havens-in-the-northwest-301538258.html
SOURCE Rave Reviews