SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At 8Hours Foundation, we have been going from strength to strength with our founding partner PlayTable, a first-of-its-kind, blockchain-enabled board game console. Powered by the 8Hours technology and VIMworld gaming ecosystem, our impressive novel Smart-NFT (Non-Fungible Token) collectible platform and the potential scale of its impact on the gaming world has not gone unnoticed.
Today, we are excited to announce that Ray Hatoyama will be joining the 8Hours Foundation team as an advisor.
Ray has ample experience in developing multi-million dollar brands, having previously worked on and have been a leader of Pokemon franchise, Hello Kitty, LINE, Mitsubishi, and other highly respected Japanese media and gaming companies. Ray will provide 8Hours Foundation with vision, guidance, and, most importantly, pathways for expansion across continents and gaming cultures. With Ray as an advisor, we are confident we can maximize our impact on the global gaming market and take PlayTable and our VIMworld to a new level.
Ray Hatoyama Biography
Ray Hatoyama has an illustrious history — his great-grandfather was prime minister of Japan. Not one to rest on the laurels of others, Ray carved out his own empire by establishing a high-flying career among well-known Japanese companies, helping them build bridges to the rest of the world.
Ray graduated from the Aoyama Gakuin School of International Politics, Economics, and Communication in 1997 and earned an MBA from Harvard Business School in 2008.
Following this, he led the media and business operations for the Avex Group, a Japanese media company, before becoming General Manager of Business Strategy at Sanrio — the birthplace of the Hello-Kitty franchise. Ray helped the Hello Kitty brand expand across 130 countries, setting the stage for the immensely popular Hello Kitty Con 2014, hosting 26,000 attendees in Los Angeles, US.
Ray also continues to play integral roles in the success of many organizations worldwide. He is currently a board member of:
Brainbase Inc. — Management and monetization of brand IP specialists
Trans Cosmos Inc., advisors to Yamaha, and Panasonic, among others
LINE Corporation, the popular messaging application
Ray Hatoyama's role at 8Hours Foundation
Ray's experience and impressive professional achievements make him invaluable as an advisor to the 8Hours Foundation. Ray recognizes the successes on our journey thus far and holds a shared vision of our future success. We are very confident in Ray's expertise and look forward to his guidance, helping us make a major impact across international markets in the years to come.
Ray's advisory will strongly enhance our efforts to grow our PlayTable, 8Hours and VIMWorld blockchain gaming ecosystem. We are incredibly fortunate to have him working with us to do what he does best; strategize, grow businesses, and enhance brands globally and help maximize the scope and reach of our platform.
Our future ahead
We are excited to officially welcome Ray Hatoyama as the newest member of our advisory board. He joins an amazing panel alongside Kai Huang, co-founder of the Guitar Hero franchise, and other well-reputed individuals to lend their unique knowledge and experience to enhance the growth and reputation of the 8Hours Foundation and PlayTable.
Powered by the robust 8Hours and EHrT token economy, the PlayTable and VIMWorld ecosystem will empower real businesses in the gaming and collectibles industry, enabling new business models for brands, developers, hobbyists, and gamers alike.
About 8Hours Foundation
Founded by John Dempsey, an Eagle Scout whose DNA resides in meaningful social interaction, 8Hours Foundation is dedicated to providing the world with a groundbreaking gaming platform and innovative games that can interact with physical assets to help people fall in love with social bonding again. Together with the PlayTable, we seek to create technology that will help create everlasting memories and forge social bonds that will last a lifetime.
For more information about 8Hours Foundation, please join our Telegram, t.me/The8HoursFoundation, or visit our official website www.8hoursfoundation.org