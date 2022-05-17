Six of the company's titles are recognized as winners and finalists
LANDOVER, Md., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced that its audiobooks represent six of this year's Pulitzer Prize winners and finalists—more than the five major trade audio publishing houses combined. "Covered with Night" by Nicole Eustace won the 2022 Pulitzer for history; "Until Justice Be Done" by Kate Masur was a finalist in the history category; "Monkey Boy" by Francisco Goldman was a finalist in the fiction category; "The Doctors Blackwell" by Janice P. Nimura and "Pessoa" by Richard Zenith were finalists in the biography category; and "The Family Roe" by Joshua Prager was a finalist in the nonfiction category.
2022 Pulitzer Prize Winner, History
"Covered with Night" by Nicole Eustace is a gripping account of Indigenous justice in early America, and how the aftermath of a settler's murder of a Native American man led to the oldest continuously recognized treaty in the United States.
2022 Pulitzer Prize Finalist, History
"Until Justice Be Done: America's First Civil Rights Movement, from the Revolution to Reconstruction" by Kate Masur is a sweeping and resonant consideration of abolitionist work, begun decades before the Civil War, that eventually became America's first civil rights movement—an account that is also a deep study of federalism in jurisprudence, politics, and history.
2022 Pulitzer Prize Finalist, Fiction
"Monkey Boy" tells the tale of Francisco Goldberg, a middle-aged writer who grapples with the challenges of family and love, legacies of violence and war, and growing up Guatemalan and Jewish in America.
2022 Pulitzer Prize Finalists, Biography
"The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women and Women to Medicine" by Janice P. Nimura is an engrossing dual biography of two sisters who were among the first women in America to receive medical degrees—a complex and sympathetic portrait that sees their struggle to be taken seriously as physicians as a pivotal moment in women's history.
"Pessoa: A Biography" by Richard Zenith is a sparkling and imaginative rendering of the life of the Portuguese writer whose eclectic body of work probed the nature of the writerly self through its use of multiple literary personae.
2022 Pulitzer Prize Finalist, General Nonfiction
"The Family Roe: An American Story" by Joshua Prager is the story of Norma McCorvey (the Roe of "Roe v. Wade") and her family, which casts fresh light on the American judicial system's half century of struggle to reckon with abortion.
Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia said, "The Pulitzer Prize is the most prestigious literary award in the world for not only authors but publishers as well. RBmedia is proud to be the audiobook publisher for six works that won or were finalists for the esteemed Pulitzer award. Congratulations to all of this year's winners and nominees."
This follows a record 2021 for the company where its audiobooks represented three of the four Pulitzer Prize winning titles in the books category.
The 106th class of Pulitzer Prize winners in Journalism, Books, Drama, and Music were announced on Monday, May 9. RBmedia's published Pulitzer Prize–winning and nominated audiobooks are available for download on Audible, iTunes, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, and wherever digital audiobooks are sold.
