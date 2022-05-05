HOUSTON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced it will hold its 2Q22 conference call on Twitter Spaces on Monday, May 9th, at 4:30 PM ET, becoming the first publicly traded company to use Twitter's audio platform for an earnings conference call.
After the market closes and before the call, RCI plans to issue its earnings news release and file its 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31st. After the call, investors can meet management at 8 PM ET at Tootsie's Cabaret, RCI's 74,000 square foot mega club in Miami.
Eric Langan, President and CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., said, "Twitter Spaces is part of our strategy of harnessing new technology to expand our reach and attract new customers and investors. Other technology we're using includes accepting Bitcoin at a growing number of locations, launching the Tip-N-Strip NFT customer benefits program, and introduction of the AdmireMe.com social media platform for adult club entertainers and their followers."
RCI's use of Twitter Spaces is being facilitated by Litquidity Media, Inc., a digital media company reaching over a million investors and finance leaders each month with its portfolio of social media brands and coverage of Wall Street culture.
Twitter Spaces Details
- To participate in the RCI 2Q22 Earnings Call Twitter Space, follow @RicksCEO and go to this link: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1mrGmanekZQGy
- To ask questions during the Q&A, participants must join the Twitter Space using a mobile device
- To listen only, participants can access the Twitter Space from a computer
Telephone Details
- Live Participant Phone: Toll Free 888-506-0062, International 973-528-0011, Passcode: 384318
- Phone replay: Toll Free 877-481-4010, International 919-882-2331, Passcode: 45285
Slides & Webcast Details
- Live webcast, slides or replay link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2209/45285
Meet Management Details
- Investors are invited to meet management at RCI's top revenue generating club
- May 9th, at 8 PM ET, at Tootsie's Cabaret Miami, 150 NW 183rd St., Miami, FL 33169
- RSVP your contact information to gary.fishman@anreder.com
About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) www.rcihospitality.com
With more than 50 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Louisville, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.
Media & Investor Contacts
Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com
