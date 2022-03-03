CANCUN, Mexico, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RCI (Resort Condominiums International) recently released the list of its 2021 award winners. Four Sunset World resorts, Hacienda Tres Ríos, Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina and Sunset Fishermen received awards, confirming once again that Sunset World Group is a leader in the vacation club sector in Cancun and the Riviera Maya.
Hacienda Tres Ríos, Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina and Sunset Fishermen won the Gold Crown award. Sunset Royal and Sunset Marina also received the Excellence in Service and All-Inclusive Premier awards. All four Sunset World Group hotels have been awarded the Gold Crown award every year since they opened.
Sunset Royal and Sunset Marina won the Excellence in Service awards due to the exceptional service provided by the staff and won the All-Inclusive Premier award for high quality gastronomy. RCI awards its prizes based on the results of surveys that members fill out after their stay, evaluating hospitality, cleanliness, maintenance, facilities, amenities and services. These results were from surveys taken from September 2020 to September 2021.
Gold Crown award-winning resorts are benchmarks of superior quality and exceptional service. The Service Excellence award is only received by resorts with the highest scores. Resort Condominiums International is a leader in vacation exchange, offering the world's largest vacation exchange network with unparalleled products and services to enhance the vacation ownership experience.
Sunset World Group is a family-owned Mexican company and a leader in the hospitality industry, offering authentic and unforgettable vacation experiences in Cancun and the Riviera Maya. It was founded 30 years ago and has grown to offer six resorts, world-class travel services, amenities and a diverse network of operational and marketing solutions that focus on providing the best vacation experiences for its Members and guests. From cultural excursions to water sports, the Members of Sunset World are never far from their next great adventure.
