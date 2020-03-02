HOUSTON, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market today notifying the company it is in compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) based on the February 13 and February 27, 2020 filings of the Company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q for the periods ended September 30 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Accordingly, this matter is now closed with Nasdaq.
Contacts: Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com