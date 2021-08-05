HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported results for the fiscal 2021 third quarter ended June 30, 2021, and filed its Form 10-Q.
Highlights 3Q21 vs 3Q20
- Record total revenues of $57.9 million compared to $14.7 million
- Record net cash from operating activities of $15.0 million and record free cash flow* of $13.0 million
- Record Nightclubs segment revenues of $41.0 million with 44.7% operating margin
- Record Bombshells segment revenues of $16.1 million with 27.4% operating margin
- Consolidated operating margins of 32.0%
- Strong EPS of $1.37 compared to net loss per share of $0.60
- Net income of $12.3 million and adjusted EBITDA* of $20.4 million
- $29.1 million cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
Eric Langan, President and CEO, said: "Both our Nightclubs and Bombshells segments had their best overall performance in company history. Special thanks to our team members for managing the influx of customers at our locations and helping to shatter our sales records while keeping our costs in line. We continue to press ahead with our growth initiatives. Recently we announced an agreement to acquire 11 clubs in six states and related real estate for $88.0 million in stock, cash and debt. In addition, we are seeking out more nightclub acquisitions, developing more Bombshells, and expanding our list of potential Bombshells franchisee locations."
Conference Call Today at 5:00 PM ET
- Live Participant Phone: Toll Free 877-545-0320, International 973-528-0016, Passcode: 417610
- Live webcast, slides or replay link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2209/42364
- Phone replay: Toll Free 877-481-4010, International 919-882-2331, Passcode: 42364
Meet Management Tonight at 7:00 PM ET
Investors are invited to meet management at one of RCI's top revenue generating clubs.
- Thursday, August 5, 2021, 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM ET
- Rick's Cabaret New York, 50 W. 33rd Street, New York, NY, between Fifth Avenue and Broadway
- RSVP your contact information to gary.fishman@anreder.com by 5:00 PM ET today
Nightclubs Segment
- 3Q21 vs 3Q20: Revenues of $41.0 million compared to $6.0 million, an increase of 582.4%. Thirty-six clubs were open all of 3Q21 compared to the year ago quarter, when all clubs were closed the month of April 2020, in line with local and state pandemic regulations, and then in May-June 2020 a limited number began to reopen, but with restrictive curfews and occupancies. 3Q21 operating margin expanded to 44.7% from (50.5%) in 3Q20 due to higher sales and a more favorable sales mix. As a result, segment operating income increased to $18.4 million from a loss of $3.0 million.
- 3Q21 vs 2Q21: Revenues of $41.0 million compared to $30.8 million, an increase of 33.3%, reflecting more clubs open on a more consistent basis, the elimination of restrictions on our northern clubs by the beginning of June, and the ongoing return of our loyal customer base, benefitting from increased vaccinations. Operating margin expanded to 44.7% from 34.0% due to higher sales, in particular, a 46.5% increase in service revenues, primarily from northern clubs. As a result, segment operating income increased by 75.3% to $18.4 million from $10.5 million.
Bombshells Segment
- 3Q21 vs 3Q20: Revenues of $16.1 million compared to $8.5 million, an increase of 88.5%. All 10 Bombshells were open during all of 3Q21 compared to the year-ago quarter, when all units were closed the month of April 2020 in line with local and state pandemic regulations and then in May 2020 began to reopen, but with restrictive curfews and limited occupancies. Operating margin expanded to 27.4% from 21.7% due to higher sales. As a result, segment operating income increased by 138.1% to $4.4 million from $1.9 million.
- 3Q21 vs 2Q21: Revenues of $16.1 million compared to $13.1 million, an increase of 22.4%, reflecting greater brand recognition, more sports events, and increased consumer confidence. Operating margin expanded to 27.4% from 23.9% due to higher sales. As a result, segment operating income increased by 40.2% to $4.4 million from $3.1 million.
Consolidated 3Q21 vs 3Q20
- Cost of goods sold declined to 15.3% of total revenues from 16.2% due to higher sales and the change in sales mix, in particular, an increase in service revenues to 29.2% from 19.7% of total revenues.
- Salaries and wages declined to 24.0% of revenues from 36.8%, SG&A improved to 25.4% from 60.5%, and depreciation and amortization decreased to 3.6% from 15.2%.
- The improvements reflected higher Nightclubs and Bombshells sales and margins, cost-saving initiatives, and lower SG&A expenses relative to sales as compared to the prior year.
- Operating margin was 32.0% compared to (31.6%) in 3Q20 and 22.3% in 2Q21.
- Interest expense decreased 7.2% primarily due to lower debt balances.
- The effective tax rate was an expense of 24.4% compared to a benefit of 20.5%.
- Debt was $127.6 million at 6/30/21 compared to $132.4 million at 3/31/21. This reflected scheduled paydowns and a $2.0 million paydown related to a sold property.
Note
- As of the release of this report, we do not know the future extent and duration of the impact of COVID-19 on our businesses. Closures and operating restrictions, as caused by local, state and national guidelines, could lead to adverse financial results. However, we will continually monitor and evaluate the situation and will determine any further measures to be instituted.
- All references to the "company," "we," "our," and similar terms include RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., and its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.
*Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:
- Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) impairment of assets, and (e) settlement of lawsuits. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.
- Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (e) impairment of assets, (f) settlement of lawsuits, (g) gain on debt extinguishment, and (h) the income tax effect of the above described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 24.3% and 26.9% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.
- Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) impairment of assets, (h) settlement of lawsuits, and (i) gain on debt extinguishment. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.
- Management also uses non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.
About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK)
With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar. Please visit http://www.rcihospitality.com/
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in this press release, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.
Media & Investor Contacts
Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share and percentage data)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Nine Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Revenues
Sales of alcoholic beverages
$ 25,092
43.4%
$ 7,623
51.8%
$ 62,725
44.7%
$ 45,285
43.7%
Sales of food and merchandise
12,058
20.8%
3,452
23.4%
30,205
21.5%
17,378
16.8%
Service revenues
16,880
29.2%
2,907
19.7%
38,442
27.4%
34,448
33.3%
Other
3,830
6.6%
739
5.0%
8,945
6.4%
6,430
6.2%
Total revenues
57,860
100.0%
14,721
100.0%
140,317
100.0%
103,541
100.0%
Operating expenses
Cost of goods sold
Alcoholic beverages sold
4,621
18.4%
1,245
16.3%
11,613
18.5%
8,826
19.5%
Food and merchandise sold
4,043
33.5%
1,128
32.7%
9,961
33.0%
5,974
34.4%
Service and other
208
1.0%
17
0.5%
304
0.6%
148
0.4%
Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below)
8,872
15.3%
2,390
16.2%
21,878
15.6%
14,948
14.4%
Salaries and wages
13,870
24.0%
5,421
36.8%
36,556
26.1%
30,866
29.8%
Selling, general and administrative
14,697
25.4%
8,908
60.5%
39,467
28.1%
39,889
38.5%
Depreciation and amortization
2,057
3.6%
2,235
15.2%
6,197
4.4%
6,696
6.5%
Other charges, net
(143)
-0.2%
424
2.9%
1,288
0.9%
8,588
8.3%
Total operating expenses
39,353
68.0%
19,378
131.6%
105,386
75.1%
100,987
97.5%
Income (loss) from operations
18,507
32.0%
(4,657)
-31.6%
34,931
24.9%
2,554
2.5%
Other income (expenses)
Interest expense
(2,281)
-3.9%
(2,459)
-16.7%
(7,079)
-5.0%
(7,403)
-7.1%
Interest income
72
0.1%
80
0.5%
194
0.1%
263
0.3%
Non-operating gains (losses), net
9
0.0%
31
0.2%
5,356
3.8%
(103)
-0.1%
Income (loss) before income taxes
16,307
28.2%
(7,005)
-47.6%
33,402
23.8%
(4,689)
-4.5%
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,986
6.9%
(1,437)
-9.8%
5,540
3.9%
(1,262)
-1.2%
Net income (loss)
12,321
21.3%
(5,568)
-37.8%
27,862
19.9%
(3,427)
-3.3%
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(19)
0.0%
94
0.6%
174
0.1%
135
0.1%
Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common shareholders
$ 12,302
21.3%
$ (5,474)
-37.2%
$ 28,036
20.0%
$ (3,292)
-3.2%
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic and diluted
$ 1.37
$ (0.60)
$ 3.11
$ (0.36)
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
9,000
9,125
9,006
9,224
Dividends per share
$ 0.04
$ 0.03
$ 0.12
$ 0.10
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share and percentage data)
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common stockholders
$ 12,302
$ (5,474)
$ 28,036
$ (3,292)
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,986
(1,437)
5,540
(1,262)
Interest expense, net
2,209
2,379
6,885
7,140
Settlement of lawsuits
127
50
280
74
Impairment of assets
271
982
1,672
9,192
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(541)
(608)
(455)
(645)
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
-
(5,329)
-
Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities
(9)
(31)
58
103
Gain on insurance
-
-
(209)
(33)
Depreciation and amortization
2,057
2,235
6,197
6,696
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 20,402
$ (1,904)
$ 42,675
$ 17,973
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income
Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common stockholders
$ 12,302
$ (5,474)
$ 28,036
$ (3,292)
Amortization of intangibles
51
149
209
462
Settlement of lawsuits
127
50
280
74
Impairment of assets
271
982
1,672
9,192
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(541)
(608)
(455)
(645)
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
-
(5,329)
-
Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities
(9)
(31)
58
103
Gain on insurance
-
-
(209)
(33)
Net income tax effect
39
(1,840)
(1,702)
(2,499)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 12,240
$ (6,772)
$ 22,560
$ 3,362
Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
Diluted shares
9,000
9,125
9,006
9,224
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ 1.37
$ (0.60)
$ 3.11
$ (0.36)
Amortization of intangibles
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.05
Settlement of lawsuits
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.01
Impairment of assets
0.03
0.11
0.19
1.00
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(0.06)
(0.07)
(0.05)
(0.07)
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
-
(0.59)
-
Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities
(0.00)
(0.00)
0.01
0.01
Gain on insurance
-
-
(0.02)
(0.00)
Net income tax effect
0.00
(0.20)
(0.19)
(0.27)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 1.36
$ (0.74)
$ 2.50
$ 0.36
Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income
Income (loss) from operations
$ 18,507
$ (4,657)
$ 34,931
$ 2,554
Amortization of intangibles
51
149
209
462
Settlement of lawsuits
127
50
280
74
Impairment of assets
271
982
1,672
9,192
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(541)
(608)
(455)
(645)
Gain on insurance
-
-
(209)
(33)
Non-GAAP operating income
$ 18,415
$ (4,084)
$ 36,428
$ 11,604
Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin
GAAP operating margin
32.0%
-31.6%
24.9%
2.5%
Amortization of intangibles
0.1%
1.0%
0.1%
0.4%
Settlement of lawsuits
0.2%
0.3%
0.2%
0.1%
Impairment of assets
0.5%
6.7%
1.2%
8.9%
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
-0.9%
-4.1%
-0.3%
-0.6%
Gain on insurance
0.0%
0.0%
-0.1%
0.0%
Non-GAAP operating margin
31.8%
-27.7%
26.0%
11.2%
Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 14,971
$ 166
$ 32,217
$ 12,147
Less: Maintenance capital expenditures
2,017
-
4,608
2,111
Free cash flow
$ 12,954
$ 166
$ 27,609
$ 10,036
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(in thousands)
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
Nightclubs
$ 41,031
$ 6,013
$ 97,015
$ 75,239
Bombshells
16,077
8,531
42,218
27,684
Other
752
177
1,084
618
$ 57,860
$ 14,721
$ 140,317
$ 103,541
Income (loss) from operations
Nightclubs
$ 18,350
$ (3,038)
$ 37,313
$ 13,002
Bombshells
4,404
1,850
10,263
4,109
Other
321
(92)
107
(423)
General corporate
(4,568)
(3,377)
(12,752)
(14,134)
$ 18,507
$ (4,657)
$ 34,931
$ 2,554
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION
($ in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Income (loss) from operations
$ 18,350
$ 4,404
$ 321
$ (4,568)
$ 18,507
$ (3,038)
$ 1,850
$ (92)
$ (3,377)
$ (4,657)
Amortization of intangibles
47
4
-
-
51
49
3
96
-
148
Settlement of lawsuits
123
4
-
-
127
50
-
-
-
50
Impairment of assets
271
-
-
-
271
982
-
-
-
982
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
(512)
9
-
(38)
(541)
(619)
16
-
(4)
(607)
Gain on insurance
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$ 18,279
$ 4,421
$ 321
$ (4,606)
$ 18,415
$ (2,576)
$ 1,869
$ 4
$ (3,381)
$ (4,084)
GAAP operating margin
44.7%
27.4%
42.7%
-7.9%
32.0%
-50.5%
21.7%
-52.0%
-22.9%
-31.6%
Non-GAAP operating margin
44.5%
27.5%
42.7%
-8.0%
31.8%
-42.8%
21.9%
2.3%
-23.0%
-27.7%
For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021
For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Income (loss) from operations
$ 37,313
$ 10,263
$ 107
$ (12,752)
$ 34,931
$ 13,002
$ 4,109
$ (423)
$ (14,134)
$ 2,554
Amortization of intangibles
141
11
57
-
209
163
11
287
-
461
Settlement of lawsuits
237
38
5
-
280
74
-
-
-
74
Impairment of assets
1,672
-
-
-
1,672
8,947
245
-
-
9,192
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
(498)
56
-
(13)
(455)
(619)
16
-
(41)
(644)
Gain on insurance
(165)
-
-
(44)
(209)
(20)
-
-
(13)
(33)
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$ 38,700
$ 10,368
$ 169
$ (12,809)
$ 36,428
$ 21,547
$ 4,381
$ (136)
$ (14,188)
$ 11,604
GAAP operating margin
38.5%
24.3%
9.9%
-9.1%
24.9%
17.3%
14.8%
-68.4%
-13.7%
2.5%
Non-GAAP operating margin
39.9%
24.6%
15.6%
-9.1%
26.0%
28.6%
15.8%
-22.0%
-13.7%
11.2%
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss)
$ 12,321
$ (5,568)
$ 27,862
$ (3,427)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,057
2,235
6,197
6,696
Deferred income tax benefit
(430)
(362)
(430)
(1,517)
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(712)
(713)
(626)
(749)
Impairment of assets
271
982
1,672
9,192
Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities
(9)
(31)
58
103
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
59
65
160
194
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
-
(5,298)
-
Noncash lease expense
434
419
1,282
1,244
Gain on insurance
-
-
(294)
(33)
Doubtful accounts expense (reversal) on notes receivable
36
495
(22)
495
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
1,172
(1,970)
4,309
(53)
Inventories
(76)
108
(107)
(29)
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets
852
2,102
2,346
4,942
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
(1,004)
2,404
(4,892)
(4,911)
Net cash provided by operating activities
14,971
166
32,217
12,147
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets
3,205
1,936
3,213
2,041
Proceeds from insurance
-
-
294
945
Proceeds from notes receivable
34
1,152
95
1,555
Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets
(4,070)
(242)
(10,788)
(5,565)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(831)
2,846
(7,186)
(1,024)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from debt obligations
-
5,623
2,176
6,503
Payments on debt obligations
(4,868)
(3,392)
(10,845)
(7,489)
Purchase of treasury stock
-
-
(1,794)
(8,488)
Payment of dividends
(360)
(273)
(1,080)
(920)
Payment of loan origination costs
-
-
(25)
-
Distribution to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
(31)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(5,228)
1,958
(11,568)
(10,425)
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
8,912
4,970
13,463
698
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
20,156
9,825
15,605
14,097
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
$ 29,068
$ 14,795
$ 29,068
$ 14,795
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
June 30,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 29,068
$ 15,605
$ 14,795
Accounts receivable, net
2,458
6,767
6,648
Current portion of notes receivable
217
201
219
Inventories
2,479
2,372
2,627
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,062
6,488
3,167
Assets held for sale
4,887
-
2,013
Total current assets
43,171
31,433
29,469
Property and equipment, net
178,087
181,383
181,960
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
24,481
25,546
25,962
Notes receivable, net of current portion
2,819
2,908
2,896
Goodwill
45,440
45,686
47,109
Intangibles, net
73,019
73,077
73,224
Other assets
922
900
873
Total assets
$ 367,939
$ 360,933
$ 361,493
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 4,909
$ 4,799
$ 3,955
Accrued liabilities
11,738
14,573
10,286
Current portion of long-term debt, net
13,695
16,304
17,249
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
1,720
1,628
1,586
Total current liabilities
32,062
37,304
33,076
Deferred tax liability, net
19,960
20,390
20,141
Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs
113,908
125,131
125,487
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
24,360
25,439
25,863
Other long-term liabilities
354
362
372
Total liabilities
190,644
208,626
204,939
Commitments and contingencies
Equity
Preferred stock
-
-
-
Common stock
90
91
91
Additional paid-in capital
50,040
51,833
52,829
Retained earnings
127,753
100,797
103,956
Total RCIHH stockholders' equity
177,883
152,721
156,876
Noncontrolling interests
(588)
(414)
(322)
Total equity
177,295
152,307
156,554
Total liabilities and equity
$ 367,939
$ 360,933
$ 361,493
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rci-reports-record-revenues-and-free-cash-flow-for-3q21-301349769.html
SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.