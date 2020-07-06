MIAMI, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With 70 years in the television industry as creator of successful Spanish productions, RCTV returns with its own streaming platform and the most recognized content catalog in Latin America.
RCTV's content offering consists of over 22,000 hours of soap operas, 13,000 hours of entertainment and variety shows, and 7,000 hours of news and talk shows. From the emblematic humorous program Radio Rochela to remembering soap operas like Cristal, considered the most-watched soap opera in Spain, Juana La Virgen translated in North America as the successful series 'Jane the Virgin' acclaimed by the audience, awarded by critics and adapted in 15 more countries. Among other hits such as Abigail, Mi Gorda Bella, Pura Sangre, La Dama de Rosa, La Fiera, and many more that made history. All these amazing content libraries will be ready for anyone to be relieved anywhere and anytime on the new streaming platform.
Throughout its existence, Radio Caracas Televisión has been known for being at the forefront of technology, setting the standard as the most-watched network in Venezuela and one of the largest soap opera exporters in the entire world. Today, given the presence of more than 5 million Venezuelans abroad and the evolution of traditional television, RCTV emerges with its own innovative streaming platform for on-demand content, and new original content, like the successful horror series 'Almas en Pena.' The company will also release more original content series exclusively in digital format, taking advantage of the Latino talent worldwide.
"We are determined that the content we have created for more than six decades has extraordinary value, which is why we have decided to bring it back digitally accompanied by new original content. Together with our partners at Streann Media, we are now able to provide our Hispanic users a unique content experience," said Marcel Granier, CEO and President of RCTV.
RCTV is available worldwide at App Store, Apple TV, Play Store, Roku, and Fire TV.