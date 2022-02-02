TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, React LLC, an experiential advertising technology and entertainment company, announced the launch of "Bigger Game® VI" on its live free-to-play mobile game show app Super Squares®. Culminating on the biggest sports day of the year, "Bigger Game® VI" will allow Super Squares® contestants to compete for a chance to win "Home Free for a Year," and have their rent or mortgage covered for a full year up to $56,000.
Incentivized to use their second screen devices to watch in-app advertisements throughout the Big Game, Super Squares® players can earn points by answering questions about the in-app ads correctly. Players also earn points by matching their Super Square (a cluster of four score combinations) to the score and comparing their three 'Predicters' to the ultimate outcomes.
Taking place in tandem with the Big Game on Feb. 13, 2022, "Bigger Game® VI" will include an Overall national winner, the Overall Winner's Buddy (if applicable), and multiple VIP SkyBox winners, as part of a prize pool worth over $2.1 million. Ways to win include:
- Bigger Game® VI Overall Winner: The highest scoring player of "Bigger Game® VI" will win "Home Free for a Year" and if the grand prize winner was enlisted by a "Buddy," the Buddy will win a matching prize of having their rent or mortgage paid for 12 months, up to $56,000. The remaining top 150 Game Group winners on February 13th – and their Buddies – will win their share of $1,000's in gift codes from sponsors including Duke Cannon® and Ice Shaker®.
- Bigger Game® VI VIP SkyBox: During the six playoff games, Super Squares® Game Group winners earned an exclusive ticket to a Virtual "VIP SkyBox" for the Bigger Game VI. Simultaneous to playing the overall game, the highest score in the VIP Skybox will win the "Home Free for a Year" grand prize. If the winner is also the Overall Winner, Super Squares® will double the award to two years of mortgage or rent, up to $112,000.
- Beer for a Year: Finally, the top 10 scores in the Beer for a Year Skybox, presented by Miller Lite®, will win the equivalent of "Beer for a Year," a $300 cash payment. To compete for this extra prize pool, players must join the Beer for a Year Skybox before the end of the first quarter, using the passcode "BEER."
"On the most anticipated day of the year for both football and advertising, we wanted to contribute to the excitement by offering Super Squares® players a chance to win truly life-changing prizes," said Frank Maggio, CEO & Founder of React. "During the Bigger Game® VI, we will surpass the $1,000,000 mark in prizes, awarded to over 10,000 players, since we first started hosting sync-to-tv game shows around live NFL® games in September 2020. Players were given the chance to win Home Free until 2023, up to $10,000, just last December, but we are raising the bar for the Big Game."
Maggio added, "Attention is the most important currency to advertisers, but consumers should not be bombarded or forced to watch a brand's message. Rather, they should be respected and rewarded for paying attention – starting with allowing them to choose when to watch a commercial. Our ultimate goal is to change the way consumers interact with advertisements and challenge traditional consumer perceptions by turning ads into an engaging, rewarding experience that people lean towards instead of lean away from."
After the Big Game, the Super Squares® team will announce the winner (and their Buddy if applicable) live on the SuperSquares.TV stream. For more information on how to participate, please visit the Bigger Game VI® homepage.
About Super Squares®
Super Squares® is a free, patent-protected, live mobile game show that incorporates elements of the popular score-matching Super Bowl squares game played by millions each year. Contestants compete nationally before and during live football games, earning points for correct answers about in-app brands, accurate predictions, and partially or fully matching their Super Square to the score each quarter. Weekly guaranteed and jackpot prizes rival those of the world's most popular TV game shows. Super Squares® is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information visit http://www.SuperSquares.com.
About React
Founded by adtech and media measurement maverick Frank Maggio, React LLC is an experiential advertising technology and entertainment company with a passion to "Change Advertising For Good™." By adrenalizing advertising™, React excites audiences with rewarding, branded single and two-screen experiences during the most viewed and attended sporting and media events in the world. The company's commitment to "respect, protect, and reward attention" honors user privacy by never selling or sharing personally identifiable information without prior permission. Details about React can be found at http://www.react.net, and Super Squares® details are available at http://www.SuperSquares.com.
