WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNESCO cites that 773 million people around the world cannot read and write and 250 million children worldwide lack basic literacy skills.

"Without literacy, nothing else can be built upon that platform of learning for the child." - Maryanne Wolf, PhD

As it reaches 10,000 listens in connecting audiences across six continents and 60 countries with leading researchers, thought leaders, and educators, The Windward Institute's READ Podcast invites renowned researcher, scholar, and humanitarian, Maryanne Wolf, Ph.D., Director of Center for Dyslexia, Diverse Learners and Social Justice, at the University of California in Los Angeles for two episodes to discuss her existential journey of bridging literacy and social justice and her life goal to ensure that reading is a fundamental right for all people. 

Dr. Wolf's work has impacted the world at the intersection of literacy and social justice. In this episode, she highlights the science and poetic story of the reading brain and its connection to child development. The story of dyslexia illuminates why the human brain re-wires for reading. Dr. Wolf remains steadfast that learning to read and write is a fundamental human right – setting the stage for how literacy is addressed in the classroom and global policy. She offers implications for changes in policy and education and advocates for literacy to solve some of the greatest humanitarian crises of our time. 

About READ Podcast

Launched in January 2020 by The Windward Institute, a division of The Windward School, a leading school for children with dyslexia and other language-based learning disabilities, READ Podcast reaches listeners across six continents and 60 countries and connects audiences with prominent researchers, thought leaders, and educators who share their work, insights, and expertise about current research and best practices in fields of education and child development. www.thewindwardschool.org/readpodcast 

 

