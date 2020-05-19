GALVESTON, Texas, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mary Claire Haver, board-certified OBGYN and the founder of the Galveston Diet, reveals that online sales have dramatically increased over the past few weeks indicating that people are ready to get back to a healthier lifestyle.
There was a sharp decrease in sales in early March due to COVID-19 and shelter in place. Dr. Haver decided that worrying about sales was not the answer. Instead, she rallied behind her current followers by creating a "Stay Well, Be Well" series for the diets 60K+ social media fans. The content and communication remained hopeful and encouraging by offering relatable mental awareness tips rather than focusing solely on the program's nutritional eating.
Dr. Haver states, "The reality of COVID-19 hit everyone's emotions differently, it didn't feel like a good time to talk about dieting or unexpected weight gain. For many students, the 'new normal' and social distancing caused mental and financial stress. Promoting weight loss seemed unimportant. We wanted to band together and encourage a time of grace where ideas and thoughts are supported within our community of followers."
Dr. Haver adds, "After four weeks of mindful recommendations including exercise, recipe, and journaling tips, some of our students commented that they might have gained some unwanted weight due to stress-related eating. They were excited and motivated to get back to feeling better in their bodies and lose the 'Pandemic Pounds.'"
In mid-April, the Galveston Diet extended a 25% discount for its Signature program, hoping that it would inspire new users to take back their health. The response has been extraordinary. Due to popularity, the offer will continue through May 31, 2020.
Dr. Haver initially created the Galveston Diet for women experiencing menopause and mid-life weight gain; however, it can work for all ages (and men, too!). The online program recommends a combination of intermittent fasting, anti-inflammatory nutrition, and the tracking of macro-ratios. Controlling inflammation, rather than caloric restriction, is fundamental to the success of this weight loss program.
