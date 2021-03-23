ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real Estate Nexus (REN), a leading real estate technology company, announced the launch of a new app for its REN Dashboard. This addition to REN's platform illustrates the company's initiative in building the most advanced single-source sales and marketing system for real estate industry professionals.
REN's full platform uses artificial intelligence, marketing automation, and inside sales agents to help agents convert idle leads in their database. It also helps generate new listing opportunities in geographic areas that an agent wants to expand.
The newly added REN GEO is now available to existing REN clients, and new agents will have it automatically as part of their service package. To see the dashboard and the broad range of applications it includes to support their business, agents can create a free account here https://dashboard.realestatenexus.io/index.php?utm_source=google&utm_medium=press%20release&utm_campaign=rengeo&utm_content=launch
"REN is altering the way agents manage the leads in their database," said Isaiah Colton, founder, and CEO. "The system has helped thousands of agents save time and marketing dollars. The addition of our new REN GEO app puts more power and control in agents' hands, making it one of the most valuable resources at their disposal," said Colton.
The new app is part of the REN digital platform that integrates seamlessly into an agent's current business practices. This helps agents interact with and build relationships faster with hot prospects in their market before their competition, giving them the first-mover advantage.
Innovative features on the REN GEO app include:
- Just Listed/Just Sold, Geo-farm, Circle Prospecting campaigns. Just click on the app, type in the desired zip codes, the minimum property value, then submit and let the app do the search. Within minutes the agent gets geographical leads with home values and up-to-date prospect contact information.
- CRM Sync - Agents can connect their existing CRM to the REN Dashboard. After connecting the CRM to the dashboard, just click submit, and REN GEO automatically adds leads to the CRM.
- Lead Download - Agents can download leads generated by REN GEO.
- Postcard Integration - Agents can integrate their favorite postcard fulfillment provider into the dashboard, so they're mailed seamlessly to a targeted list.
The average agent saves about 45-60 minutes per campaign with this dashboard. "We're talking about 10-16 hours per week in time saved for top-producers, translating to savings that go straight to the bottom line. REN GEO saves a lot of time, especially for agents who like to use digital door-knocking and geographical farming," said Mr. Colton.
The REN GEO app gives agents access to hyperlocal targeting and homeowner data. This means they're not waiting for referrals to come in or calling the same list of homeowners that every other agent is calling. Marketing smarter and adding efficiency leads to a higher ROI per lead in their database.
REN GEO gives agents access to the data they need to make informed prospecting decisions. Agents can get more sales opportunities beyond internet leads and referrals. The new system helps agents stay top‑of‑mind in the neighborhoods they need most. "Adding REN GEO and the other advanced real estate apps available on the REN Dashboard will bring your marketing strategies into the 21st Century and give your brand a competitive advantage," said Isaiah.
About Real Estate Nexus
REN helps top agents leverage marketing automation, artificial intelligence, and their inside sales agents to increase lead conversion rates and generate new listing opportunities.
REN is ideal for teams and agents looking to scale to 200 or more transactions per year. The REN platform uses artificial intelligence, marketing automation, and inside sales agents to help agents convert idle leads in their database. It also helps generate new listing opportunities in geographic areas that an agent wants to expand. To learn more about increasing real estate lead conversion ratios, visit https://realestatenexus.io/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=press%20release&utm_campaign=rengeo&utm_content=launch.
