LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year at the 73rd Emmy® Awards, Real Fruit Body will be participating in The Official Giving Suite which will benefit the Television Academy Foundation's non-profit educational programs for students pursuing television careers. Real Fruit Body is an all-natural skincare company located in Las Vegas and founded in 2006 by Jules Keiko Johnson. Their range provides organic, vegan, and cruelty-free products made with no preservatives or parabens. Presented in custom bamboo packaging, their products are made with real exotic fruits and nut & seed oils. Real Fruit Body was created with a clean eco-friendly approach, coupled with their mission of helping people with the most sensitive skin, or those who just want pure & natural body products. Recently featured in British Vogue's Glowgetters and Vogue Skincare Shop (July-September 2021) and currently in Glamour UK & shop online (August-October 2021).
Social Media: @realfruitbody
Website: realfruitbody.com
Contact: media@realfruitbody.com
Real Fruit Body is a subsidiary of Minoru, a limited liability company located in Las Vegas, Nevada that manufactures vegan & clean skincare safe for sensitive skin. They are a woman owned minority company founded in 2006.
This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/real-fruit-body-participates-as-sponsor-for-the-official-giving-suite-by-backstage-creations-at-the-73rd-emmy-awards-301380075.html
SOURCE Real Fruit Body