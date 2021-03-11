WASHINGTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RHN, The Real Hip-Hop Network is announcing the launch of its dynamic new streaming application, available across all platforms.
Sometimes described as the "Netflix for Hip-Hop," RHN TV's APP offers the largest global array of hip-hop content available anywhere, with a collection of thousands of concerts, music videos, classic hip hop movies and TV Shows, and a diverse selection of Rap Battles, DJ Competitions and more. Hip-Hop can oftentimes be controversial. RHN promotes the ideals of Music and ideas without censorship. The network promises to be a safe place for self-expression and music with a message and purpose.
The Network is built on the (5) core elements of hip-hop lifestyle and culture:
1. DJaying
2. Emceeing
3. Graffiti Art
4. Break Dance / Urban Dance
5. Knowledge, Wisdom & Understanding
The Real Hip Hop Network offers a monthly $4.99 Subscription for the Streaming Platform, and a 24/7 Linear Streaming Channel, available in all the app stores, and streamed free on other multichannel streaming platforms. Free access will be available for a limited time only.
The App features the largest array of hip-hop content ever assembled on one application. "This revolutionary new app has been years in the making," said Network CEO, Atonn Muhammad. It was designed to meet the needs of hip-hop's global fan base, said. Network VP of Music, Bernard Taft. The app will blow everyone away, and is tailor made for this new generation of hip hop fans. "In this competitive streaming Marketplace content is key. RHN is committed to developing compelling original content that resonates with the network's core fan base", said Jason Parker, VP of Talent and Development.
RHN is implementing a revolutionary new business model that promotes profit sharing and ownership with content creators, and music artist looking for outlets for their creative vision.
The app allows Hip-Hop fans to take hip hop everywhere, across all mobile devices, Smart TV's, and soon Smart Speakers and Screens like Alexa and Google Assistants.
RHN has plans in development for original content to include specials, interactive virtual concerts and live events. "RHN's chief objective is to become a global brand that defines hip-hop culture," says RHN National VP, Darryl Smith. The Network has in development Scripted and unscripted original programming featuring some of the biggest stars in the industry.
Download the APP for free today! Available now on ROKU, AMAZON FIRE, ANDROID, ANDROID TV, APPLE TV and iOS.
ABOUT US:
RHN, The Real Hip Hop Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Real Hip Hop Network, Broadcast Corp. RHN. is a hip-hop themed digital media and technology company focused on the production and distribution of content being delivered across multiple platforms to include OTT, Mobile, Smart TV's, Gaming Systems and other emerging content delivery platforms. RHN.TV is currently available on ROKU, ANDROID, FIRE STICK, ANDROID TV, APPLE TV, and iOS mobile applications.
For more information on where you can stream RHN in the United States and abroad log on to:
http://www.rhn.tv or http://www.realhiphopnetwork.com.
