On Tuesday, April 5th, Bravo Star Adriana de Moura Will Perform Live at Miami's Hottest New Disco Party alongside special guest DJ's Tommy Hart and Alexis Tucci. Proceeds benefit Pridelines, a local LGBTQ+ charity.
MIAMI, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New to the Miami nightlife scene, Fluid has quickly become the hottest Disco Party with a Purpose. Created by charity matchmaker, Todd Krim, Founder of The Krim Group, and inspired by Studio 54, Fluid takes place at La Otra Wynwood and benefits a different charity each month.
On Tuesday, April 5th, Fluid will be celebrating Pride with DJ's Tommy Hart & Alexis Tucci, and a special performance by Adriana de Moura, star of The Real Housewives of Miami. Party with a Purpose and dance the night away with a diverse, inclusive and glamorous crowd. Sponsored by E11EVEN Vodka and Motto, a new LGBTQ+ dating app, Fluid and La Otra aim to give back to the community during Miami Beach Pride, with 10% of the profits from the evening to be donated to Pridelines, a local non-profit which educates and empowers LGBTQ+ youth.
For tickets and table information, please visit FluidDiscoParty.com.
Past Fluid events have seen global recording artist Ultra Naté, Sexy Fish's musical director Vincent Daubas, The Faena's DJ Adora and former Nickelodeon star Lilimar. Fluid has previously partnered with the It Gets Better Project, a national LGBTQ+ youth empowerment organization.
