SAN JOSE, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reallusion announces a new path for production with the release of the Character Creator 3 Connector for NVIDIA Omniverse™. The new connector adds a complete digital human creation pipeline to the Omniverse Create and Omniverse Machinima applications. Experience the tools now and see it live during NVIDIA GTC, April 12 - 16. At the show, Reallusion will present exclusive sessions, demonstrate, and answer questions about Character Creator Digital Humans for Omniverse. For further information, demos, downloads and video tutorials for Character Creator 3 and Omniverse visit https://www.reallusion.com/character-creator/nvidia-omniverse/default.html
Accessible Digital Humans for Everyone
Digital humans and character motions are in constant demand for Media and Entertainment professionals, while the need for digital humans is rising within Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC), Manufacturing, Higher Education, and Gaming industries. The common problem has been that character assets are traditionally costly to produce and daunting for non-professionals. Reallusion solves the digital human dilemma with the Character Creator 3 Connector for Omniverse.
The CC3 Connector adds the power of a full character generation system with motions and unlimited creative variations to Omniverse. Professionals of any skill level can leverage the tools to create digital humans for projects with efficiency and without the need to outsource or forego digital humans due to cost or human resource challenges. Enable rapid character creation, choose animations from a vast library of motion capture, or add and edit custom motion with iClone. Transfer characters and motions from Character Creator with the Omniverse Exporter for a solution that is easy to learn and deploy digital humans for Omniverse Create and Omniverse Machinima.
Get Collaborative with Photorealistic Simulation
NVIDIA Omniverse is an open platform built for virtual collaboration and real-time physically accurate simulation. Complex visual workflows of creators, designers, and engineers are transformed as users and teams connect design tools, assets, and projects for collaborative iteration in a virtual world.
Universal Scene Description (USD) Opens Digital Humans with Character Creator 3 Connector
The fundamental representation of assets in Omniverse is Pixar's open-source Universal Scene Description (USD). USD is much more than a file format and not only just a format for import and export. USD represents rich scene content with an API that enables complex property inheritance, instancing, layering, lazy loading and a wide variety of other key features. Thanks to the USD and Omniverse Nucleus service technology our tools can enable live collaboration with other applications very effectively in NVIDIA Omniverse.
Build a Diverse Workforce of Digital Humans
The Character Creator design process provides ultimate flexibility for building a variety of avatars that can truly represent the client's workforce, in a digital format that reflects their cultural diversity. Character Creator Headshot, SkinGen and Smart Hair all allow for detailed character definition from head to toe. Reallusion is connecting the complete character creation process to Omniverse.
Character Creator Digital Humans Populate Omniverse Simulations
Character Creator 3 and Omniverse in combination help a variety of industries to access and deploy characters as task performers, virtual hosts or citizens for simulations and visualizations. AEC can generate digital people to inhabit and interact with designs and buildings, Manufacturing can simulate workforce and training, Educators and researchers can generate digital humans for AI, XR and video game projects. Reallusion is supporting the next generation of digital human solutions for key industry simulation partners and technologies.
Creating Realism for Real-time Digital Humans in Omniverse
Character Creator digital humans can be chosen from a library or custom creation can begin with highly-morphable, fully-rigged bases allowing creators of all skill levels a way to easily design characters from scratch for Omniverse projects. Morphing controls and sliders for face and body make detailed designs possible for an unlimited number of character options for Omniverse.
Creating digital doubles and likenesses is possible without modelling or outsourcing with the Headshot plugin for Character Creator. Through the simplicity of transforming a single photo into a 3D head, CC3 Headshot can build a custom digital human face in minutes. Design characters with head and face sculpting features that are guided by and easy-to-follow GUI overlay to illustrate the interactive morph regions. Sculpt and shape the body with an extensive list of body morph sliders to fine-tune every section of the character shape and size. Achieving realistic or stylized results is possible to match any Omniverse project.
SkinGen is an ultra realistic human skin generator and layer system for creating skin and special skin characteristics from entire looks complete with makeup. Stack and customize layered skin editing, micro normal details and advanced settings for color, age and cosmetics.
Massive Character Assets & Motions for USD
Choose animation for Character Creator characters to use in Omniverse by selecting motions from the ActorCore 3D motion marketplace or creating and editing motion and mocap with iClone. The ActorCore motion library offers single motion purchases and volume motion pack discounts. All Character Creator characters are fully compatible with iClone motions and may be transferred with the character USD for Omniverse.
Clothing and accessories finally equips the look for your Omniverse project. Select from an assortment of clothing options, edit and customize, or shop the available content from a myriad of fashion options. Full custom clothing can be produced through compatibility with Pixologic Zbrush, Clo3D Marvelous Designer, Blender and various Autodesk applications.
Free Omniverse Character and Motion Resource (USD, MDL)
Get a first-hand experience of the Character Creator digital humans with these free assets that make it simple to try without the need to download or install any applications. These free files are reflective of the USD and NVIDIA Material Definition Language (MDL) output you can achieve with any CC3 creation for Omniverse.
Link to Reallusion OV landing page: http://www.reallusion.com/character-creator/nvidia-omniverse/
Download Character Creator 3
Get the tools to create Omniverse-ready digital humans. Download a full evaluation trial of Character Creator to design custom characters with ease. Learn from free video training to get started with creating digital humans for Omniverse: https://www.reallusion.com/character-creator/
Download Omniverse and the CC3 Connector
Get started by downloading the launcher for NVIDIA Omniverse and Character Creator Omniverse Connector. Use the Omniverse Exporter from Character Creator 3 to export and transfer any CC3 character and motion as USD to Omniverse.: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/omniverse/
Learn more about Reallusion and NVIDIA Omniverse at NVIDIA GTC - Register to attend for free and participate in the Reallusion session on Creating Digital Humans for Omniverse on April 15th at 08:00 Pacific Time.
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/gtc/topics/omniverse
