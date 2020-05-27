PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtime Media, a global leader in driving customer acquisition and engagement through creative applications of technology, has released the latest version of PromoPick™, its innovative, quick-to-market, full-service solution that brings engaging consumer promotions to life. As brands look to engage customers in new ways during these challenging times, this cost-effective solution utilizes advanced technology and offers the most creative layouts, add-ons, services and products on the market.
"PromoPick™ has long been the leading full-service solution for quick-to-market digital promotions at a great price value," said Robert Bernstock, president/CEO, Realtime Media. "Our clients span a variety of industries – from retail to consumer packaged and durable goods to electronics and more. Especially during these uncertain times, they appreciate the low cost, ease and speed with which strategic campaigns can be developed and go live."
Realtime Media's PromoPick™, initially introduced in 2015, is constantly evolving to meet changing customer needs and sets itself apart from competitor products in five key areas:
- Full-Service: PromoPick™ isn't just a digital product – it's an all-in-one solution that includes strategic services, development services, prize fulfillment, player support, a dedicated project manager and official rules.
- Speed and Affordability: Campaigns can be launched in as few as five to seven days and Realtime Media offers the best price value in the market.
- Secure and Tested: The platform includes industry standard compliance for ISO2701, GDPR and CCPA. PromoPick™ also provides industry leading fraud mitigation and bot protection.
- Legal Compliance: Realtime Media has specialized legal expertise in promotions law. All campaigns come with legal administration.
- Flexibility: Products include Instant Wins, sweepstakes, contests, user-generated content, social media campaigns and more. Realtime Media also offers dozens of add-ons such as winner drawings, pick your prize, receipt or unique code validation and age or zip code gates.
Realtime Media has executed promotions and engagement campaigns for more than 100 Fortune 500 companies including Netflix, The National Football League, Walmart, Comcast, NBCUniversal, xfinity, L'Oréal, The Hershey Company, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Avis Budget Group, Frito-Lay and Burger King.
To learn more about PromoPick™, visit www.promopick.com.
ABOUT REALTIME MEDIA:
Realtime Media is a global leader in driving customer acquisition and engagement through creative applications of technology. Its proprietary solutions – including custom promotions, loyalty campaigns, instant-win games, contests and sweepstakes – engage customers and prospects while gathering valuable marketing data and producing metrics-based results. The solutions enable Realtime's clients to reach audiences across mobile, social, location-based, traditional and online media. With 20 years' experience, Realtime Media delivers flexible-yet-complex solutions securely and effectively and can help from concept to execution and fulfillment with full compliance coverage. Learn more at www.rtm.com.
