This capital will help the company change the way the next generation navigates adulthood, beginning with entering the workforce and continuing throughout their entire lives.
NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Realworld, the #1 platform to navigate adulthood, announced today that it has closed a $3.2 million round of funding that will go towards doubling the size of the team, launching new product features, and scaling growth. Since releasing its mobile app in 2021, Founder and CEO Genevieve Bellaire has cemented the Realworld app as the market leader in helping the next generation navigate adulthood. Through its comprehensive library of "playbooks," Realworld helps its users manage their finances, health care, living situations, insurance, and other important life decisions through personalized, actionable task lists.
Realworld's round was led by Fitz Gate Ventures, with participation from TTV Capital, Bezos Expeditions, Techstars, Knightsgate, The Helm and others. Notable angels and operators backed the team, including Olympic Gold Medalist Aly Raisman, Rent the Runway Co-founder Jenny Fleiss, and Yext Co-founder Howard Lerman.
"In the last year, we tripled the size of our team and launched our mobile app with 40+ step-by-step 'playbooks' across everything from credit cards to health insurance. Beyond educating the next-generation about these topics, we have expanded Realworld to provide a proactive and engaging solution to help our users actually set themselves up for success," said Bellaire. "We have cracked the code on teaching complex adult topics in a streamlined and easy-to-digest format, and this capital will help us change the way the next generation navigates adulthood, beginning with entering the workforce and continuing throughout their entire lives as they make important life decisions."
Realworld is a FREE app, a conscious decision made by Bellaire, who hopes to play a small part in empowering all adults, particularly underrepresented populations, with tools and resources. By making the app accessible to all, Realworld is leveling the playing field by providing everyone the opportunity to set themselves up for success.
"Realworld has taken off over the last year — they built a world-class team, delivered a category-defining product to market, and consistently exceeded growth expectations. We're thrilled to be partnering with them again in this exciting next chapter as they solidify their position as category leader," said Jim Cohen, one of the General Partners at Fitz Gate Ventures.
Since the mobile app launched last year, it has been at the top of the charts on the app store, the user base has grown over 10x, and has been recognized as a leading platform to navigate adulthood by the TODAY Show, USA Today, and more.
###
About Realworld
Realworld is a trusted, one-stop-shop to navigate adulthood. Its beautifully-designed mobile app simplifies and streamlines "real world" tasks across finance, health, work and life, and connects the next generation of consumers to the best-in-class tools and products across categories. Personalized to each user, Realworld creates task lists with step-by-step lessons explaining all things "adult" in simple, easy-to-understand terms, while also providing timely reminders to keep its members on track of their finances, health, and other "real world" decisions.
About Fitz Gate Ventures
Fitz Gate Ventures is an early stage, network-driven venture capital firm currently investing out of its second fund. The firm brings a unique strategic advantage to its portfolio companies by leveraging its proprietary "Friends of Fitz" network, comprised of hundreds of venture capitalists, startup founders, professors, and senior executives. Fitz Gate's returns are top quartile among all VC funds according to industry benchmarks.
Media Contact
Allison Ullo, w/sara pr, 1 6109051817, allison@withsarapr.com
SOURCE Realworld