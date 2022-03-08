BOSTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Food Gardening Network's RecipeLion Magazine has released their March/April 2022 issue, which includes over 40 breakfast and brunch recipes featuring classic dishes, regional specialties, and healthy fruit juices and smoothies.
The recipes also include a variety of cooking tips, serving suggestions, short histories of some of the dishes, and variations so home cooks can customize the recipes to their taste.
Executive Director Kim Mateus says, "I could sit for hours in my favorite cafe on a weekend morning, content to watch the steam rise from a mug of hot coffee and take in the enchanting aroma of freshly baked bread and hot-from-the-oven cinnamon rolls. With these recipes, I can recreate that atmosphere in my kitchen. And my favorite seat is always available."
The March/April issue of RecipeLion Magazine begins with 11 Ways to Enjoy Eggs, which includes favorites such as Bacon and Cheddar Quiche, Onion and Scallion Tart, and the simple and elegant French Omelette.
In 13 Sweet Starts, readers will find recipes for classics like Hot Cross Buns, as well as unique offerings such as Greek Yogurt Breakfast Bark made with garden-fresh blueberries and strawberries. Cooks can make a quick breakfast with the 6-Ingredient Cinnamon Rolls or try the Caramelized Banana Pancakes on a slow weekend morning.
This issue also offers wholesome options, such as Air Fryer Breakfast Potatoes or Strawberry Avocado Toast with shallots, in 7 Savory Sides. In 10 Healthy Smoothies and Juices readers will discover ideas to make the most of fresh fruits with quick and easy options for nutritious beverages.
Some of the recipes in this issue include:
- Classic Western Omelet with Scallions – This recipe doubles as a filling breakfast and a comforting dinner. Sweet bell peppers, earthy mushrooms, salty ham, and peppery scallions go perfectly with eggs.
- Apple Cinnamon Coffee Cake – There's a little bit of everything in this recipe: cinnamon streusel crumb, with cardamom, nutmeg, and vanilla; cake with chopped apple; and a brown butter glaze.
- Strawberry Smoothie – This recipe is ideal for spring days when the strawberries are ripe and juicy. It's quick and easy to make and satisfying to drink.
- Lemon Donuts – These lemon donuts are light and fluffy with the brightness that only lemon can provide.
- Glazed Cranberry Scones – Instead of sugar and white flour, this scone recipe calls for maple syrup and wheat flour, resulting in a deeper, nuttier flavor profile.
- Simply Soothing Melon Smoothie – This blend of watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew provides just the right touch of coolness at the end of a hot day to start the day off right.
The March/April issue of RecipeLion Magazine offers readers more than 40 breakfast and brunch recipes, ranging from quick and easy smoothies to classic muffins to distinctive donuts and scones. Regional specialties from New England and the midwest are sprinkled throughout, while one popular European recipe has been around for at least 700 years and is just as popular as ever.
View the March/April 2022 issue of RecipeLion Magazine now.
About RecipeLion Magazine: RecipeLion Magazine is all about creating and adapting recipes so even the busiest cooks can successfully make tasty and delicious dinners. All recipes are guaranteed to be family-friendly, tested for ease of preparation, tested to ensure deliciousness, and guaranteed to include readily available ingredients.
About Food Gardening Network: Food Gardening Network was founded by home food gardeners and for home food gardeners—the mission is to serve gardeners with tips, tools, advice, and recipes for growing and enjoying good food at home. During the Covid-19 pandemic that began in 2020, it became apparent that home food gardening would grow beyond a hobby for many home gardeners. Food Gardening Network launched in January of 2021 as an all-encompassing resource for gardeners of all skill levels, with in-depth articles on planning, planting, maintaining, and harvesting home garden crops. Food Gardening Network also includes easy-to-prepare recipes so home gardeners can enjoy the fruits of their labors in delicious, creative ways.
Media Contact
Christy Page, Food Gardening Network, 6172172559, christy@mequoda.com
SOURCE RecipeLion Magazine