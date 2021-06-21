LEBANON, N.H., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
The U.S. economy is at an inflection point; the recent surge in job openings and unemployment benefit policy changes has organizations still struggling to find candidates. For overwhelmed talent professionals, this means that the supply and demand issue that is plaguing the labor market is not going away any time soon.
To help organizations make sense of today's hiring landscape, Appcast, a global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, will host a live webinar titled, Recruiting News Alert: Job Seekers Behaving Oddly. During the webinar, Appcast founder and CEO Chris Forman will share data and provide actionable tips to help organizations understand shifting job candidate behavior, navigate today's tightening labor market and remain competitive.
Attendees will learn:
- About job seeker behavior between March & April 2021 and what this means for hiring in Q3 & Q4
- The surprising impact changing unemployment benefits are having on job seeker behavior and recruiting costs
- How publishing compensation information helps (or hurts) blue-collar candidate sourcing
A live Q&A will follow.
Chris Forman, Founder and CEO, Appcast
With more than 25 years of industry experience and serial entrepreneurship, Chris Forman is a pioneer in the development and deployment of smarter technology tools that have helped thousands of companies recruit and hire millions of job seekers around the globe.
Date: Thursday, June 24, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
To register for this free event, please visit: https://info.appcast.io/webinar/recruiting-news-alert-job-seekers-odd-website
About Appcast
Appcast is the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's technology and services manage over half a billion dollars in job advertising annually on behalf of more than 1,500 clients. Headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices in Boston, Mass., New Brunswick, Canada and Minsk, Belarus, Appcast is a subsidiary of StepStone, one of the world's largest job classified businesses, and a proud member of the Axel Springer SE family. To learn more, visit https://www.appcast.io/ and follow on Twitter @appcast_io.
