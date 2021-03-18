LEBANON, N.H., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Appcast, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, today unveiled new data from its latest study titled, "Diversify Your Candidate Sources to Increase Diversity." Additionally, to provide hiring organizations real-time insight into diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) recruitment initiatives, Appcast announced today the general availability of its new Audience Index Report feature.
Conventional wisdom suggests that diversity and inclusion focused job boards are the best sources for finding candidates from underrepresented groups. However, new Appcast research finds that by advertising jobs across a wide variety of traditional sites – even those without a primary focus on reaching candidates from underrepresented backgrounds – hiring organizations can still reach a diverse audience, particularly when the goal is racial, ethnic and gender diversity. For example, the study finds that sites within the Appcast Xcelerate network – which includes more than 10,000 job sites – reach 23% more candidates from underrepresented groups and 7% more women than the U.S. online benchmark average.
To further help organizations meet diversity goals, Appcast also announced the availability of its new Audience Index Report feature. Available in Xcelerate at no additional cost, the new feature provides insight into candidate demographics – including race, ethnicity and gender identity – and compares each hiring organization's reach to diverse and underrepresented groups vs. the overall U.S. benchmark average.
"Diversity is a top hiring priority for many organizations, leading to fierce competition for candidates," said Tom Chevalier, chief product officer at Appcast. "Further, with so many recruitment advertising options, it can be extremely challenging for hiring organizations to identify which job sites lead to the greatest number of diverse, qualified candidates. Appcast greatly simplifies the recruitment process by using data and programmatic technology to empower organizations to quickly meet both their hiring and DE&I goals."
About Appcast
Appcast is the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's technology and services manage over half a billion dollars in job advertising annually on behalf of more than 1,500 clients. Headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices in Boston, Mass., New Brunswick, Canada and Minsk, Belarus, Appcast is a subsidiary of StepStone, one of the world's largest job classified businesses, and a proud member of the Axel Springer SE family. To learn more, visit https://www.appcast.io/ and follow on Twitter @appcast_io.
