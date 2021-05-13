THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Pocket Mobile, an increasingly well-known wireless brand, launched a cell phone plan today that provides free unlimited talk, text and data every month for qualifying households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"For years, mobile phone and internet services have been becoming an essential part of everyday life," said Kaisha Barela, VP of Growth at Red Pocket. "Even prior to the pandemic, Red Pocket met the needs of those struggling to afford connectivity by offering phone service on any major US cellular network starting at just $5/mo. Today we make unlimited wireless broadband the most affordable that it's ever been: free."
The pandemic spotlighted how critical broadband connectivity is for every American today, as millions suddenly discovered that they needed high-speed internet access to work, attend school, see friends or loved ones, or for a virtual doctor visit.
Supported by the new federal Emergency Broadband Benefit program, Red Pocket Mobile's free plan offers customers the option of using any of the country's major wireless networks. Talk and text are unlimited; after a generous data allotment of 30GB at up to 5G speeds, internet speeds will slow, but the service will still work well for email, social media, and other similar uses. With your 30GB of data, consumers can browse the internet for approximately 360 hours per month, stream 6,000 songs or watch 60 hours of online video.
To verify if a household qualifies for Red Pocket's free plan, prospective customers should visit redpocket.com/assist for a fast and simple sign-up process. Those who qualify under the federal guidelines for the free plan - or who choose any other Red Pocket plan, for that manner - can use any cell phone that they already have, or purchase a new one from Red Pocket or any major retailer.
"With the launch of our free plan supported by the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, Red Pocket is stepping up in a whole new way to meet the needs of Americans impacted by the pandemic," said Joshua Gordon, CEO of Red Pocket Mobile. "For zero out-of-pocket cost, qualifying families can connect to their loved ones, doctors, schools and workplaces using the best cell networks in the country."
Millions of American students and families are eligible for Red Pocket's free plan under the Emergency Broadband Benefit program. You may qualify if:
*Your household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers, and you experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020; or,
*Your household already participates in certain federal assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline, or has been approved to receive benefits under federal free or reduced-price school lunch or breakfast programs in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year, or you received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.
Red Pocket Mobile's free plan is available now to residents of California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, and Washington, DC, with availability in other states to be added very soon.
About Red Pocket Mobile
Red Pocket Mobile is an American-owned wireless company providing incredibly affordable mobile phone service on all major US networks since 2006.
Media Contact
Kaisha Barela, Red Pocket Mobile, +1 7029070210, pr@redpocket.com
SOURCE Red Pocket Mobile