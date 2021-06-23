STURGIS, S.D., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TO REGISTER FOR THE EVENT OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CLICK HERE
Red, White, an' Blue Tour: "Rock'in Across America" July 4th Weekend Event in South Dakota
WHAT: An epic July 4th weekend vacation for family and friends to join in the celebration in the "The Red, White, N' Blue Tour" that's rock'in across America with live entertainment and patriotic speakers coming from across the country. The 1st stop is rolling in on July 1st-4th @ The Legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip venue with multiple stages, events and a concert in the amphitheater. One location, all access, one nation under God.
WHO: Music and speakers throughout the weekend, a Showcase Rodeo, an outdoor feature movie and Amphitheater Concert with former singing performers from Journey, Kansas, and Boston.
WHEN: The event runs from July 1st – July 4th. 6 events. In one location throughout the weekend including VIP and Beach Parties, BBQ, and outdoor worship service with Pastor Mark Burns.
WHERE: Buffalo Chip campground in Sturgis, South Dakota
NOTE: For more information on this outstanding America First event and a full lineup of patriotic speakers and family friendly entertainment please got to http://www.redwhitenbluetour.com
Additional information about the event, and about the challenges big tech censorship and cancel culture poses, please read https://humanevents.com/2021/06/14/july-4th-rally-in-south-dakota-on-track-for-success-despite-cancel-culture-efforts/
