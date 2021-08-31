MIAMI, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming segment on the educational program "Viewpoint" features industry experts sharing ways to help reduce global waste issues. American actor Dennis Quaid will introduce the segment. Content providers will supply information for the program.
The average American produces almost five pounds of trash daily. Worldwide, humans produce 2.6 trillion pounds of trash in a year. Every year, waste accumulation in landfills is becoming more and more of a problem.
While many participate in recycling, a lot of plastic still ends up in landfills or in the ocean where decomposition presents possible issues. Taking personal responsibility in one's trash can help make a difference. Utilizing reusable options is one of the top ways someone can minimize their garbage impact.
Ditching single-use plastic water bottles for reusable bottles and cups and skipping plastic grocery store bags for reusable fabric bags are great ways to reduce daily trash impact. Composting vegetable scraps, eggshells, grass clippings, and coffee grounds help to reduce the waste stream.
Viewpoint is thrilled to feature top industry experts in waste management and recycling on its upcoming program. Taking the proper steps to recycle and reduce waste production is essential in helping to promote a healthier planet. The episode featuring waste reduction will reveal further information and tips for the average individual. Dennis Quaid will host the segment.
Viewpoint is distributed to stations and is made with the purpose of education. The program has received multiple awards for its endeavors and is anchored by a crew of talented individuals and developers.
