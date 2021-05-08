LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get Redux Saints and Friends' Thicc Beats-Volume 2 E.P. - https://hypeddit.com/link/4vmzsb
Vibrant. Groovy. Energetic. The underground house music of Redux Saints is consistently satisfying and every new release is a crowd-pleaser. The new three-track extended player (E.P.) from Redux Saints and Friends, Thicc Beats-Volume 2 (Deep Tech Los Angeles Records), is out now. The release has received global DJ support from Nicole Moudaber, Claptope, Judge Jules, Tim Baresko, Piem and others.
"Good Rhythm" by Redux Saints and Mr. Oz (Edit and Extended Mix) is truly first-rate, ageless house music with a funky cutting-edge twist to it. The track is so uber-cool, hip and full-of-suspense that club DJs won't be able to resist looping this track and letting it build. The expert production of Redux Saints, coupled with the studio skills of Mr. Oz, make for an electrifying piece of music that's as thrilling in a livestream as it is on a newly-reopened nightclub's dancefloor. The horns are used sparingly and with maximum effect. This tune is masterful.
"Chills" by Redux Saints and DJ IDeaL (Edit and Extended Mix) is a bit more far-out and every bit pure tech-house. The artists are gifted at weaving layers of stimulating sounds that stir the spirit and make a body want to get-up and dance. By the time the vocal cover of Deee-Lite's "Groove Is In The Heart" floats in, you're hooked. "Chills" takes minimal house music and spins it on its head.
"We Dancin" by Redux Saints and CHESSER (Edit and Extended Mix) features a heavy bassline, and oh yes, it's all about the richness of the bassline on this production. Here is tech-house at its best. This work is a bit more narcotic and "druggy" in feel, a nod to the dreamy, late-night, clubby vibe of dark warehouse raves in the years before the pandemic. The mood of "We Dancin" makes house music lovers yearn for the re-opening of large-scale events, and this track will surely be heard time and again over booming soundsystems.
About Redux Saints
Redux Saints (real name, Jason Trevor Miller) is an American electronic dance music DJ and producer hailing from Chicago and currently based out of Los Angeles. As the first U.S. graduate of the intensive Toolroom Academy Masterclass, Miller has honed what's today known as his relentless work ethic. Currently at the helm of Deep Tech Los Angeles (DTLA) Records – Miller's house music-centric record label with William Tejada – Miller is able to nurture and help grow the genre's most promising new talent. Both influencing and influenced by the sounds and local culture of the Los Angeles music scene, Miller has his roots firmly in the underground house music scene while forging ahead steadily into the future. Under his Redux Saints alias, Miller has released music on both his own Deep Tech Los Angeles imprint as well as on other record labels. Releases include: "Take Me Up" (Deep Tech Los Angeles), "Higher" (Deep Tech Los Angeles), "Ain't Got Time" (Incorrect Music), "Break Yourself" (HoTL), "You Can't Front" (Hood Politics), and "Breakdown" (HoTL), the latter earning tastemaker support from Claptone, Roger Sanchez and Mark Knight.
It's 2021 and Redux Saints is one of the most talked-about rising stars in the world of tech-house. A workhorse in the recording studio, he is a go-to producer of addictive beats and groovy basslines sought by other labels, including, Toolroom Records, Low Ceiling, Stealth, Incorrect Music, and other imprints. Redux Saints releases have earned support from fellow touring DJs, including, Mark Knight, Anja Schneider, David Guetta, Pete Tong, Gorgon City, Chris Lake, Joseph Capriati and DJ S.K.T. Redux Saints releases have garnered coveted radio airplay on the BBC's Radio 1, SiriusXM, Dash Radio, Radio Eibiza, and on other radio stations. After three "#1" chart positions on Beatport's "New Hype" chart, Beatport awarded Redux Saints an "On Our Radar" accolade for "To My Beat," "Stay Home!" and the Redux Saints remix of "Give Me A Reason" by Miller's melodic techno alias, Placebo eFx. Never one to let a lockdown keep him from bringing the club vibes to music-lovers, the Deep Tech Loft Party livestreams have flourished via Facebook, Vimeo, YouTube and Twitch, where Miller and his label cohorts spin the best in tech-house, house and techno. Expect a steady flow of high-quality new music from Redux Saints and Deep Tech Los Angeles in the balance of 2021 and beyond.
