NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReelWorks Studios and Fathom Events announce the release of their latest film WHEN WE LAST SPOKE, a heartwarming tale of family, friendship and forgiveness featuring Corbin Bernsen ("Psych," "L.A. Law"), Melissa Gilbert ("Little House on the Prairie"), Darby Camp ("Big Little Lies," THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES), Chandler Head (THE GLASS CASTLE) and Academy award-winning actress, Cloris Leachman (I CAN ONLY IMAGINE, THE LAST PICTURE SHOW). WHEN WE LAST SPOKE will release in movie theaters for an exclusive two night showing October 27 and 29, 2020.
"Without the outstanding talents and vision of producers Rick Eldridge and Fred Miller, the film WHEN WE LAST SPOKE would not have been possible," says Marci Henna. "This team believed in the Fireside Series, and working alongside them to bring the Cranbourne family to life on-screen has been an incredible and fulfilling journey."
Following the lovable and nutty family of sisters Juliet and Evangeline, WHEN WE LAST SPOKE gives viewers an insight into the beauty of the Cranbournes as they journey through the ups and downs of their unexpected situation.
Life for Juliet and Evangeline changes quickly after their father James departs to fight in the Vietnam War and their mother, who feels ill-equipped to raise two daughters alone, leaves them with their grandparents, Walt and Ruby, to pursue her own singing career. Together, the family learns how to overcome heartbreak and uncertainty by holding tight to the most important aspects of life – family, friends, love and forgiveness.
Inspired by the novel from Marci Henna, director Joanne Hock and screenplay writers Rick Eldridge and Jimmy Hager pack WHEN WE LAST SPOKE with humor, heartbreak and triumph. Audiences will leave the theater grateful for the gift of family, the relief of laughter and with a newfound appreciation for the often kooky relationships with friends and family.
"WHEN WE LAST SPOKE is a warm-hearted story that follows the life of a funny, quirky family who have experienced their fair share of trials," says Rick Eldridge. "In partnership with Fathom Events, we are pleased to be bringing a film to theaters that speaks to the important topics of family, love and forgiveness."
About ReelWorks Studios:
ReelWorks Studios, LLC was founded by Rick Eldridge in August of 2009 as a production services and distribution management company. Business offices are located in Charlotte, North Carolina with representation and offices in Santa Monica, California. CEO, Rick Eldridge, has been in the entertainment business for over 35 years as a producer, director, musician and creative visionary. The company now has over 100 titles under management comprised of feature film, television programming and digital media. Get all the latest news from ReelWorks at https://reelworks.net/
About Marci Henna:
Marci Henna grew up near Austin, Texas where she graduated from the University of Texas with a B.A. in English. As a child, she lived with the Wakamba in Kenya, East Africa, in Santa Fe, New Mexico and in various Texas cities. For twenty years, she served on the executive committee of the Dell Children's Medical Center Foundation, on the James Dick Foundation (for the International Festival-Institute at Round Top, Texas) and on the boards of other nonprofits. She and her husband, Louis, have four beautiful children, two roly-poly dogs and reside in Austin, Texas and Santa Fe, New Mexico. For more information, visit www.firesidetexas.com.
About Fathom Events:
Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L)., Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.