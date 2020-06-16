KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the lineup of movie releases became clear, Cineworld, parent company of Regal, announces reopening of its theatres starting Friday, July 10.
Regal will take all the necessary measures to keep customers and its team safe. Among other things, the seats in the auditoriums will be limited to allow social distancing, along with increased sanitization and cleaning.
"Research shows how much people miss the cinemas. We are thrilled to be back," said Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld CEO. "With the great movies ahead including Mulan, Tenet, A Quiet Place Part II, Wonder Woman 1984, No Time to Die, Black Widow, Soul, Top Gun: Maverick and many more, we at Regal are committed as always to be the Best Place to Watch a Movie."
In celebration of welcoming guests back, Regal will offer a wide selection of classic movies based on feedback from moviegoers and studio partners. These movies will be available at a discounted price of only $5 for adults and $3 for children. In anticipation of the opening, guests who purchase $50 in Regal eCards June 19 through June 25, will receive a free $15 concessions promo eCard.
Through research conducted with members of the Regal Crown Club, an overwhelming 66% of the customers responded they are ready to come back without hesitation.
Reopening plans include a range of new health and safety measures based on guidelines provided from the CDC and other public health organizations. Regal will also provide new contactless payment options and innovative sanitizing methods including:
- Contactless payment. Along with the ability to purchase tickets in advance on the Regal mobile app, guests will now have the ability to purchase concession items from the app.
- Ultra Low Volume (ULV) Foggers. Employees will sanitize every auditorium and seat after each movie using new electrostatic 'fogger' equipment. This form of deep sanitization is highly effective in disinfecting all materials with a non-toxic formula that is fast drying.
Along with the above procedures, each theatre will sanitize high-contact points on an increased schedule and use floor markers throughout the building to assist with social distancing. A complete list of safety measures is available at https://regmovi.es/reopening that covers the entire moviegoing experience, providing a safe venue for employees and guests.
The phased reopening will consist of a majority of the circuit opening on Friday, July 10 with the remainder of theatres open on Friday, July 24. To review the opening date for your theatre, along with additional information regarding the eCard offer, please visit our mobile app or online at REGmovies.com.
