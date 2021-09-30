DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regroup Mass Notification, an industry-leading provider of emergency and day-to-day communication solutions, announced today that Security Sales & Integration, the security industry's premier technology and business source, has named Regroup a 2021 Security Solutions Award winner.
The announcement came at this year's Global Security Exchange (GSX) conference in Orlando, Florida.
This prestigious award is given to a select group of technology companies and device manufacturers who have demonstrated top performance in actual field deployments over the past 12 months.
Entrants in the Security Solutions Awards are judged on how well their products meet the real-world needs of security companies in application, innovation, functionality and value. Regroup's cloud-based mass notification system has become a popular choice for security professionals and their clients due to its rapid delivery, ease of use and reliability.
"Regroup is continually striving to outdo itself in innovation and value," said Chris Utah, COO of Regroup. "We understand that the needs of our clients are constantly expanding, and we're leading the way in addressing those needs by providing communication technology that evolves and adapts."
Regroup's advanced features like geo-targeting, native mobile app, a recently introduced threat intelligence suite and numerous integrations made it a clear winner in Security Sales & Integrations' award program. Additionally, Regroup has demonstrated continuous improvement and commitment to keeping people safe and informed during uncertain times with features such as active COVID-19 mapping capabilities.
Winners of the 2021 Security Solutions Award have been announced online at Security Sales and Integration's website.
To learn more about Regroup's award-winning platform, visit regroup.com.
About Regroup Mass Notification
Regroup Mass Notification empowers better mass communication, keeping people safe and informed at all times. The company's award-winning, cloud-based mass communication platform is what clients across North America and around the globe rely on to send both emergency and day-to-day communications to millions of people. By enabling one-click messaging to mobile devices, landlines, social media, email, websites and more, Regroup Mass Notification helps organizations keep people safe, strengthen operational resilience, mitigate risk and thrive in an increasingly unpredictable world.
