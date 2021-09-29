WASHINGTON, Sep. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today InnovatorsBox Studios™ launched InnovatorsBox Games online to make human connections and creative collaboration online at work, school, and elsewhere easier. Since 2016, InnovatorsBox® card and dice games have been a popular way innovators and leaders refuel creative connection and collaboration. Today, all four games are available for everyone to play for free at https://game.innovatorsbox.com.
"Creating InnovatorsBox Games was something I wanted to do since 2016 to follow our mission in making creativity accessible for all," says Monica H. Kang, creativity workplace expert and Founder & CEO of InnovatorsBox®, and InnovatorsBox Studios™. "We thought about the whole user experience. I'm excited at how this could bring people closer together, whether you play alone, with your team, with your family, or even on a date. Living and working remotely has made more people feel isolated. I hope this could help refuel the creativity, curiosity, and playfulness they are missing and seeking."
Each game was conceptualized by Kang and graphically designed by Monica Escobar Beasley. With the success of the first card game SPARK 1 in 2016, Kang continued to invest each year in developing new games to rethink connection, collaboration, and creativity at work and home. SPARK is a set of open-ended question prompts to help you reflect and rethink relationship building. ReImagine is a set of challenge-prompts to help you infuse creative thinking practice into your daily routine. Infinity Card is a set of creative problem-solving question prompts that help you rethink problem-solving. Infinity Squared is a dice game that helps you practice creative questions and answer them creatively, such as in a sketch or a dance.
Kang says the InnovatorsBox Games are not only now digitally accessible but also designed to be more aesthetically pleasing and soothing. The game incorporates original music and original illustrations produced by InnovatorsBox Studios™. Kang says she made the games available for free to make creativity accessible to as many communities as possible. She only asks for credit and attribution. Kang says she hopes this would encourage leaders, innovators, educators to feel empowered to reimagine, rethink, and reconnect with their communities as full, creative beings.
Today's four games at InnovatorsBox Games will be one of the many games that Kang plans on producing online and offline to make creativity-learning accessible. Kang is also working on a game for children that will accompany her new children's book Have You Seen My Friends?
You can play the game at https://game.innovatorsbox.com and purchase the physical card and dice games at innovatorsbox.com/shop. For creative collaboration or more information please reach out to us at info@innovatorsbox.com.
