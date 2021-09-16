LOUISVILLE, Ky. and LONDON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reincubate, the company that helps you look better and get more from your devices and data, and Switcher Studio, which helps creators and businesses produce videos more easily and affordably through its multicamera production software, announced today that they are partnering to provide Camo's industry-leading virtual camera technology to all Switcher Studio users via the Camo SDK platform.
The Camo virtual camera technology empowers users to access Switcher Studio from Zoom and other meeting platforms. This new built-in compatibility will allow Switcher users to host virtual meetings and presentations and create engaging virtual experiences with multicamera views, graphics, and overlays live from their iPhone and iPad with Switcher Studio.
"We're excited to partner with Reincubate to take the livestream concept further with Camo's world-class camera quality," says Nick Mattingly, CEO and Co-Founder of Switcher Studio. "This partnership is especially timely as delivering a more immersive digital experience with quality video streaming is more critical than ever with the new hybrid work environment."
Switcher Studio allows users to sync multiple iPhones and iPads to livestream directly to Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitch, and other platforms, even editing while shooting, without the need of a team of people or additional, expensive equipment.
"We're thrilled to be partnering with Switcher to meet the demands of modern work environments and savvy consumers," says CEO and Founder of Reincubate, Aidan Fitzpatrick "We're excited to create a more authentic and higher quality video streaming experience with seamless video quality to make the virtual more personal."
Both Camo and Switcher Studio are global phenomena and go-to standards for Fortune 500 companies and other organizations. The affordable and easy-to-use technology is also embraced by small business and emerging entrepreneurs, including such creative enterprises as Art Studio 928 and Scott's Pizza Tours.
Camo's SDK platform provides full video and audio support for both macOS and Windows, and from today is available to all Switcher Studio users. Camo SDK is now available for companies looking to access world-class native virtual camera capabilities on macOS and Windows, please contact Reincubate for more info.
About Reincubate
Founded in 2008, Reincubate helps consumers and businesses get more from their devices and data, from harnessing the incredible cameras on iPhone and Android devices, to recovering data. Reincubate built the world's first iPhone data recovery tool, twice earning The Queen's Award, the UK's highest business honor. Reincubate Camo provides the highest-quality and most user-friendly solution to using an iPhone, Android or iPad as a webcam. The software company is based in London, UK, with a distributed team around the world. For more information, visit reincubate.com. To download the Reincubate Camo app visit here.
About Switcher Inc. and Switcher Studio
Founded in 2014, Switcher Inc. helps creators and businesses produce videos more easily and affordably through its multicamera production software, Switcher Studio. Switcher Studio lets users sync multiple iOS devices to capture video content from many perspectives — to tell stories, showcase products, and more. And its real-time editing features ensure that content is dynamic and polished. Plus, Switcher's integrations with streaming platforms — and, now, video conferencing tools — allow creators and brands to reach their communities anywhere. The tech startup, based in Louisville, Kentucky, employs 40+ team members. For more information, visit switcherstudio.com or download the Switcher Studio app.
