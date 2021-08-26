LONDON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reincubate, the company that helps consumers look better and get more from devices and data, announced today the public beta of Camo for Android, a free app that allows users to turn their phone cameras into webcams for video conferencing and streaming to social platforms with extraordinary visual quality. Camo's pro functionality will be free to Android users during the beta period.
"We've seen a surge in interest among people with Android devices," says Reincubate CEO Aidan Fitzpatrick. "It's not surprising, as Camo has been really popular and globally well-received during its macOS and iOS launches, so we are happy to meet market demand with Reincubate's release of the Camo for Android version."
Eliminating Poor Meeting and Streaming Video Quality
Camo allows people to turn their iPhone and now Android phone cameras into high quality webcams they can fully control through their Mac or PC. Smartphone cameras, such as those in Android and iPhones, far exceed the capabilities of even the newest webcams. Camo's powerful features and effects allow people to put their best face forward on video streams and calls.
Entrepreneur and expert public speaker Rich Mulholland says, "The beta of Camo for Android is so good that I have already been recommending it to audiences at talks I give. It's the least 'beta' beta I've ever tried. A real game-changer."
"This is a fantastic bit of software, great work!" says Ophthalmologist and Oculoplastic Surgeon Sarju Athwal, who has been using the Android beta. "I haven't come across anything like this and the possibilities for remote surgical training are countless. I've already directed a few users to your website. Overall, the interface is really slick yet simple, with a very short learning curve. I'm really enjoying using it."
Exclusive Features from Camo
- Full remote control through your Mac or PC – Camo is the only app that offers this
- Zoom, crop, tilt, focus, and pan control
- Brightness, resolution, and color saturation adjustments
- Custom watermarks
- Support for macOS and Windows
- Compatibility with more apps through Camo's smart integration system
- Very high quality native software across all platforms
- Camo provides a completely ad-free experience for users
Camo supports devices up to five years old for both Apple and Android devices. For Android users, that includes 7 "Nougat" and above. As the Camo for Android beta program continues, other features will be added, including "portrait mode," which is currently available for iOS users.
Android, iPhones, and iPads can all be used as pro-quality webcams at much less cost
Camo delivers near-DSLR iPhone image quality, which is better than even the best webcams, without investing in an expensive or cumbersome camera setup. Camo is available via a free download from Google Play, Apple's App Store, and Reincubate's website.
For a demo of the Reincubate Camo app for Android, watch this video.
For comparison images and more information, see the Camo press kit.
About Reincubate
Founded in 2008, Reincubate helps consumers and businesses get more from their devices and data, from harnessing the incredible cameras on iPhone and Android devices, to recovering data. Reincubate built the world's first iPhone data recovery tool, twice earning The Queen's Award, the UK's highest business honor. Reincubate Camo provides the highest-quality and most user-friendly solution to using an iPhone, Android or iPad as a webcam. The software company is based in London, UK, with a distributed team around the world. More information: https://reincubate.com/.
