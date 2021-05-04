NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Relatient, Inc., a leading SaaS-based, patient engagement company, announced today that Greenway Health users now have access to Relatient's Appointment Reminder solution. Greenway Health is a national leader in health information technology including integrated electronic health record, practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions.
"Relatient has been working with Greenway Health since 2014, it's a powerful system for managing clinical patient information and appointments. Relatient utilizes the data within Greenway Health's system to deliver messaging to patients in ways that patients will see quickly and respond to," said Robbie Abt, Chief Revenue Officer, Relatient. "Since partnering together, we have helped providers lower outreach costs, boost productivity, increase revenue, and provide better care experiences for patients. The addition of appointment reminders means we can further help Greenway users lower their no-show rates and simplify patient engagement."
With the addition of Relatient's Appointment Reminder solution, Greenway Health's customers now have access to Relatient's complete mobile-first patient engagement platform.
Patient Messaging: Appointment Reminders, Broadcast Messaging, 2-way SMS Chat, Secure Messaging, Surveys, and Health Campaigns.
Scheduling: Digital patient self-scheduling means medical groups can fill provider schedules and deliver 24/7 scheduling access to patients without phone tag, phone trees, voicemails, and hold times.
Digital Registration: eRegistration & Check-in support telehealth, hybrid patient care delivery, and efficient patient flow in the office with digital patient forms and payer information upload, mobile check-in.
Billing: Mobile-first billing helps medical groups bring in more revenue, reduce paper statement costs, and deliver the convenience and self-service patients want from a medical billing experience.
Relatient software seamlessly integrates with Greenway platforms and today supports over 3,500 Greenway providers across the United States. To learn more visit Relatient.net.
About Relatient
Relatient, Inc., the 2020 KLAS Category Leader in Patient Outreach, is a SaaS-based patient-centered engagement company that utilizes a mobile-first approach to improving patient and provider communication. On behalf of U.S. medical practices and health systems, Relatient engaged patients with more than 200 million messages in 2020. Relatient's platform integrates with over 85 practice management systems and electronic health databases to drive operational efficiency, appointments and reviews, reduce no-shows, speed patient payments, and improve patient satisfaction, all while supporting health and care quality initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.relatient.net.
